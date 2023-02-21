Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to use in February 2023

Sensitivity is one of the most customized settings in Free Fire. Players can often be seen tweaking this aspect to facilitate their style of play.

With a good pair of sensitivity settings, they can see extensive changes in their gameplay. Players can greatly improve their overall accuracy and headshot accuracy, as well as control recoil from different weapons and scopes.

In this article, we discuss the best set of sensitivity settings to use in Free Fire in 2023.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India, and players from the country should avoid installing the game. However, they can access their FF ID via the non-restricted MAX variant.

Best sensitivity settings to use in Free Fire for better gameplay

The sensitivity option enables one to customize the influence of different scopes and general sensitivity on a scale of 1-100. Gamers can tweak these settings to get amazing recoil control and accuracy, both of which help adjust their aim onto enemies.

Here are the best sensitivity settings to apply in 2023:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 60 to 75

2X Scope: 90 to 99

4X Scope: 95 to 99

Sniper Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 50-75

Apart from this, players are recommended to tune the sensitivities b +5 or -5 to find the most suitable set for their device. Afterward, they can head to the training grounds to master the newly applied sensitivities.

Those looking to change their sensitivity settings can use the following guide:

On your smartphone, launch Free Fire MAX. Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner of the screen. From the Settings menu, select the Sensitivity option. You can explore several choices for the general camera and additional scopes after choosing the sensitivity settings option. By using the settings in this guide, you may increase your chances of scoring headshots in the game.

Tips to improve gameplay in Free Fire

1) Use good pets and character combinations

The best tip for players to improve in Free Fire is to create good character and pet combos. Garena has added numerous different pets and characters whose special abilities can be used to garner wins.

2) Practice in training grounds and custom rooms

The second tip to improve gameplay is to visit the training ground before entering a ranked match. This will help players enhance their aim and recoil control, and master new customized settings like sensitivity or HUD Controls.

They can also create custom rooms and play with their pro teammates to work on their close-combat skills and learn new abilities like Gloo Wall tricks and more.

NOTE: This article is opinionated and only expresses the author's views. Readers are urged to start with the sensitivity settings and make any necessary adjustments to suit their preferences.

