5 best Free Fire tips to win more 1v1 fights easily

Free Fire is one of the most popular gaming names in the battle royale industry. Developed by Garena, it blends amazing dynamics with an immersive shooting mechanism. With smaller maps, players often engage in 1v1 battles in matches where their skillset and game nous is vital.

Those with good close-range combat skills can easily prosper and eliminate opponents to increase their K/D ratio and tier ranking. Hence, players are always eager to learn new tips and skills to triumph in close-quarter battles.

This article discusses five tips to secure victory in Free Fire's close-range fights.

NOTE: Indian players should refrain from installing the BR shooter, as it is now banned in their nation. They can play the MAX version instead. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best tips to triumph in 1v1 fights in Free Fire

5) Use good character and pets combination

Players must have a good character and pet combination to help secure wins in close-range combat in Free Fire. Garena has added over 30 different characters and 20+ pets with amazing capabilities.

Players can make great combinations of these pets and characters to overhaul their playstyle and fetch more kills.

Chrono and Rockie are some of the most common combinations in Free Fire. The former can create an impenetrable wall that can block up to 800 damage, while the latter can lower the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 15% on maximum upgrade level. Players can easily boost their chances of victory in a 1v1 gunfight with these combinations.

4) HUD Controls for better reflexes

Garena has added an amazing setting in Free Fire called HUD Controls. With this feature, players can customize the positioning of different buttons, including shoot, crouch, jump, and more. It is a great setting to change the default layout.

One can shift from two-thumb control to a three-finger or four-finger claw for better grip and simultaneously use different buttons. With these setups, players can easily perform different gloo wall tricks and have better reflexes.

3) Sensitivity settings for better aim and accuracy

Sensitivity Settings is another important feature that plays an important role in improving one's gameplay in Free Fire. Players can customize the sensitivities for different scopes and general camera angles to improve their reaction timing and recoil control of different weapons. This will help them to quickly trace the enemy player's movement and connect more shots.

Here are the best sensitivity settings to use to win 1v1 battles:

General: 90 to 100.

Red Dot: 60-75.

2X Scope: 90-99

4X Scope: 92-96

Sniper Scope: 20-30.

Free Look: 50-75

Players are advised to test these sensitivities on the training ground to get the perfect set of sensitivity settings.

2) Practice on training grounds to improve aim transfer

Another tip players can follow in Free Fire to win more 1v1 battles is to practice on training grounds. They can practice using cover to lower an opponent's HP and then attack them instantly with their weapons and utilities like grenades.

With the new updates, developers have added multiple aim training drills to the training grounds. Players can work on their weak points by practicing these drills and improving their close-range battle skills to a great extent.

1) Crosshair placement

The tip most players lack and remains a major cause for concern is poor crosshair placement. With good crosshair placement, one can easily land more headshots and deal significant damage in Free Fire.

Gamers can create custom rooms and work on their crosshair placement against their teammates. This will help them to quickly adjust their aim to deal more damage and quickly eliminate enemies.

