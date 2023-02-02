5 best Free Fire guns to use for beginners (February 2023)

Free Fire features engaging battle royale gameplay with immersive dynamics and offers a plethora of weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. All firearms have separate roles in the title and can be used in close, mid, and long-range battles, depending on their attributes.

However, it can be difficult for beginners to choose the most suitable guns for them to use against their rivals. That is why this article will discuss the five best weapons for beginners to use in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it. They should play the MAX version instead. Additionally, this article represents the author's opinions, and official Garena sources were used to compile the guns' attributes.

MP40 and four other weapons for beginners to use in Free Fire

5) Woodpecker

The Woodpecker in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Woodpecker is a marksman rifle in Free Fire and features an impressive set of attributes. It comes with a pre-equipped scope, which makes spotting opponents at longer distances easier as well as eliminating them.

The weapon has impeccable armor penetration and can help take down opponents in mid and long-range battles with two to four hits. Players who are beginners can use the Woodpecker and play the support role, spotting enemies and conveying relevant information to their teammates.

Here are the weapon stats:

Damage: 85

85 Rate of fire: 38

38 Range: 63

63 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 12

12 Accuracy: 69

69 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 77

4) MAG-7

The MAG-7 has higher accuracy (Image via Garena)

The MAG-7 features top-notch accuracy, which is very helpful for beginners to be precise in the game. The weapon comes under the shotgun category and has an impressive base damage of 89 hit points.

Gamers can carry up to eight bullets per round in this gun, which is helpful if the player is unable to connect a few shots in the fight's initial stage. Along with this, the weapon has a good spawn rate and can be found easily on different maps.

Here are the MAG-7's stats:

Damage: 89

89 Rate of fire: 53

53 Range: 13

13 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 8

8 Accuracy: 22

22 Movement speed: 73

73 Armor penetration: 0

3) FAMAS

The FAMAS is a widely famous AR in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The FAMAS is a fan-favorite weapon in Free Fire. It has a burst mode where players can fire three bullets at a time. This is more deadly when players use the gun while scoped in.

Gamers also get fantastic fire rate and range from the weapon, which is handy for close as well as long-range combat for spotting and killing rivals. Its movement speed of 74 helps players to move swiftly and land more headshots.

Here are the FAMAS' stats:

Damage: 54

54 Rate of fire: 72

72 Range: 69

69 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 47

47 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 0

2) AUG

The AUG comes with a low recoil rate (Image via Garena)

The AUG is another great weapon for players who are new to Free Fire. The gun is known for its well-balanced attributes and decent base damage, which can take down opponents with a few hits.

Gamers can use attachments like foregrips and muzzles to further reduce recoil on the weapon and eliminate more enemies in mid and long-range battles. The assault rifle can carry 35 bullets per round, and players can also equip a magazine to increase the ammo capacity.

Here are the AUG's stats:

Damage: 56

56 Rate of fire: 61

61 Range: 58

58 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 35

35 Accuracy: 55

55 Movement speed: 84

84 Armor penetration: 0

1) MP40

The MP40 has an amazing rate of fire (Image via Garena)

The MP40 is one of the best weapons for beginner players to use in Free Fire. This is because it offers an impressive fire rate that can help eliminate any opponent instantly.

Other attributes of the rifle, like its movement speed of 88, facilitate quick movement. The weapon carries 20 bullets per round, which is sufficient to deal heavy blows to opponents.

Here are the MP40's stats:

Damage: 48

48 Rate of fire: 83

83 Range: 22

22 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 20

20 Accuracy: 27

27 Movement speed: 88

88 Armor penetration: 0

These were the five best weapons beginners should use in Free Fire.

