Free Fire weapon recoil control guide: Sensitivity settings and more

Landing headshots in Free Fire is the most crucial part of the game to produce quick elimination. However, this becomes difficult due to your weapon's recoil. This phenomenon causes the weapon to move abruptly when fired, and each firearm in the game has a certain amount of weapon recoil. Developers of Battle Royale titles incorporate this mechanism to challenge players and produce a more realistic gaming experience.

Learning weapon recoil control is imperative to achieving more booyah in Free Fire. Without this, you can have a hard time coping with the game's tough competition. But no worries, this guide will help you master recoil in the game.

Settings and attachments for weapon recoil control in Free Fire

Mastering weapon recoil control demands days of practice and patience. For starters, you must be aware of the numerous Free Fire weapons, their attributes, and proficiency in different ranges. You can also change your device's Dots Per Inch (DPI) setting to have better control over the weapon recoil.

However, many FF professionals advise against changing DPI sensitivity because it can affect your device's performance and cause serious damage to its screen. Therefore, appropriate research and measures are recommended before you change this setting.

Changing the crosshair sensitivity can also help control weapon recoil. Moreover, you should avoid copying others' sensitivity settings. Instead, you can set them according to their comfort and experience.

Attachments such as muzzles, foregrips, and stocks come in handy to give you better weapon recoil control. However, you should avoid using suppressors when learning weapon recoil control. This is because the attachment increases the weapon recoil, even though it decreases the busting sound of weapons.

Skills for weapon recoil control in Free Fire

Incorporating new skills into your playstyle is imperative when learning weapon recoil control. You can practice pulling down the crosshair while spraying enemies to have better control over the weapon. Although this technique may sound simple, you can find it difficult to practice; you must act with patience and perseverance.

Another skill for better weapon recoil control includes crouching or going prone while firing a distanced enemy. This trick can be tremendously helpful for recoil mastery.

Remember that the rate of fire is directly proportional to the weapon recoil. Therefore, you must stop firing immediately when your bullets aren't landing precisely on enemies. Moreover, the skillful use of the joystick corresponding with your crosshair and cunning movements also help control weapon recoil. For this, you should create an appropriate custom setup.

Additionally, you should refrain from using big scopes with weapons with high recoil, such as AK47. Using weapons with big optics can turn out to be a disastrous mistake and cause uncontrollable weapon movement.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and readers in the country are advised to refrain from playing the title. They can enjoy its Max variant, which is legal.

