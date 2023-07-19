5 beginner tips for getting better loot in Free Fire

Players new to Free Fire often find it hard to gather good loot. Even when these games pit players with the same experience and tiers against each other, some lag behind in collecting good resources and equipment. Having no prior gaming experience can make it even harder to gather supplies. The situation worsens when one joins a clan or begins playing with friends with higher tiers.

This can leave the newcomers frustrated, but there are some tricks to mitigate this problem. In this article, we will discuss five ways a Garena Free Fire beginner can begin getting better loot.

Auto-pickup, backpacks, and 3 more ways to score good loot in Free Fire

1) Use Auto-pickup

Using auto-pickup is one of the basic and most important things a Garena Free Fire beginner must do. If you have recently installed the game on your mobile, consider changing some of the default settings, including auto-pickup. This will help you avoid picking up any extra loot that may not play any significant role in your game.

For example, in a single match, say you need a maximum of three medkits; carrying more than that would be useless and consume extra space. Using auto-pickup, you can choose the number of supplies you wish to carry in the setting and also change the auto-pickup speed from default to fast, which will help you pick up your supplies even faster.

2) Find a backpack

After the landing, picking up a backpack should be on your priority list. Backpacks give you a better account of your inventory, which helps sort out the quantities of useful resources. Using them and auto-pickup altogether makes managing the loot much easier, as you do not have to pick up the supplies manually and thus save crucial time during the initial moments of the match.

You can also consider using the Night Panther pet, which, at maximum level, increases your inventory space by 45. You can increase the level of this pet by weight training.

3) Use beneficial characters

Choosing the appropriate character can be beneficial for many reasons, including collecting better supplies. Garena Free Fire’s characters come with certain specialties that, if used cunningly, can give you an upper hand over your foes.

For example, the character Paloma in Free Fire will allow you to carry 120 additional ammo, while Kelli boosts your sprinting speed by 6%. Alok has a fast running speed; he creates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 15% and restores 3HP per second for 10s. You can also use the Leg Pockets in Battle Royale mode; they give you a Level 2 glue maker, a Level 3 backpack, and 200 additional backpack capacity at the beginning of the match.

4) Watch where you land

It must have occurred to you that some places in Free Fire have a much larger stock of loot than others, and these places usually do not change. Keeping this in mind, you can pre-plan your dive and land where you think you will find good loot. Some of these places include Mill, Clock Tower, Rim Nam Village, and Pochinok. While landing, you can try to identify the guns lying on the ground or rooftops once they are visible to you and land near them.

Getting guns at the beginning of the match can even get you frags. Remember, the initial gameplay often decides the last man standing.

5) Loot House/Treasure Room

Garena Free Fire recently introduced Loot Houses on the map. They can be helpful for beginners finding it hard to gather their supplies amidst the tumult of the game. The Loot Houses can be opened three minutes into the match. Note that to access them, you need an arsenal key, which you can buy from any vending machine for 800 FF coins.

You will find adequate resources for your match in these Treasure Rooms. Another thing to keep in mind is your enemy will not be able to enter your Loot House after you open it. But be careful, you might be ambushed and lose your gathered loot.