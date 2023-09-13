5 best Free Fire recoil-control settings for beginners

Free Fire has an abundance of firearms that move in different degrees when being fired. This phenomenon is known as weapon recoil, incorporated by developers in every BR title to give you a realistic gaming experience. Controlling your weapon recoil is a skill that lets you land precise shots to quickly eliminate your foes. It increases your likelihood of victory and also determines your high K/D ratio.

Your in-game settings play a pivotal role in mastering the skill. Where experienced players may have good knowledge of these settings, beginners often stumble when attempting the same. Thus, we explore the five best settings that will help you control weapon recoil.

DPI, in-game sensitivity, and three more settings to help you control your weapon recoil in Free Fire

1) Dots Per Inch (DPI) setting

Changing your device’s Dots Per Inch (DPI) setting can significantly affect your weapon's recoil control. The right setting gives you better in-game sensitivity, resulting in excellent control over your firearm. However, many gamers advise against changing your device’s DPI, as it can damage its screen.

Therefore, thorough research and appropriate measures are advisable before changing your device's DPI settings.

2) In-game sensitivity

Free Fire allows players to change their scope's sensitivity according to their preference. The perfect sensitivity gives you better recoil control, resulting in accurate and quicker headshots. Here are the settings that many experienced players prefer in the game:

General: 100

Red Dot: 78

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 55

AWM Scope: 48

Free Look: 100

To change your in-game sensitivity, you can tap ‘Setting’ in Free Fire and go to ‘Sensitivity’. Apply the mentioned settings to help you get better weapon recoil control.

3) Three-finger claw control

In Free Fire, you can either use the in-built two-finger setup or customize your own three-finger claw control. In comparison, the latter gives you better movement speed and better accuracy. The three-finger setup lets you dodge your enemies’ attacks while firing back at the same time. Moreover, it also offers better weapon recoil control.

The swift movement speed you get from the three-finger custom setting allows better weapon handling. Additionally, as the customization enrolls three of your fingers, you get extra aid to control your weapon recoil.

4) In-game characters

Free Fire characters have special abilities to give you an edge over your opponents. Some can also be helpful for better recoil control of your weapon. Dasha, an in-game character, increases your rate of fire by 18% and movement speed by 12% for six seconds after you knock down an enemy.

Also, if you knock down your foes consecutively, it will reset the abilities countdown and increase your rate of fire further by 4% and movement speed by 3%.

Another character, D-bee, increases your accuracy by a whopping 60% and enhances your movement speed by 30% upon firing.

5) Perfect controller positioning

After setting a three-finger customization, you should ensure the perfect positioning of your controllers. This comprises the systematic arrangement of your buttons that typically serve well. For example, going prone or crouching helps you control your weapon recoil with more ease. Thus, you should position these buttons where they can be pressed without any difficulty.

Moreover, your controllers’ size and transparency should also be set at an appropriate level to help you press them without any hindrance.

While creating a three-finger customization, use settings that best correspond with the setup. To know more about such settings, check out our guide to the best Free Fire settings for 3-finger claw control.

