5 best Free Fire guns to use over short-range in 2023

Free Fire features a fantastic plethora of different weapons. One can pick their favorite guns and defeat opponents to win more Booyahs and exciting rewards.

With options like assault rifles, SMGs, and sniper rifles, it can be difficult for players to choose the best weapon for close combat. With smaller maps, they mostly indulge in close-quarter gunfights.

This article lists the five best weapons for players to use in short-range in Free Fire.

Groza, MP5, and more Free Fire guns to dominate in short-range

5) Groza

Groza is one of the top-class assault rifles in Free Fire. The weapon deals heavy damage in close combat and has a fantastic accuracy of 52. Players get a high range of 77 with Groza, which helps spot enemies in mid-range.

For close-range battles, the weapon comes with a base damage of 61 and a fire rate of 58. With these attributes, it is a great choice for players in close and mid-range fights. However, the weapon is only available in airdrops.

4) CG15

CG15 is one of the underrated weapons in Free Fire. The weapon has a well-balanced attribute sheet where players can maximize their accuracy and get better headshot accuracy. They get a decent base damage of 50 with an impressive fire rate of 69, suited for close-range gunfights.

The weapon also features an amazing range of 71 and an accuracy of 60, making it suitable for mid-range battles. However, players must suffice with a low ammunition capacity of 15 bullets per round.

3) M1014

M1014 is one of the best shotguns available in the game. Coming in with a massive damage of 94, the weapon can eliminate an opponent instantly with one or two hits.

The M1014 also comes with an amazing movement speed which compensates for its low ammunition capacity. With better movement, gamers can quickly move from one location to another and shoot with more accuracy.

2) MP5

MP5 is another great weapon for players to use in short-range in Free Fire. The SMG weapon offers an impressive set of attributes that are handy for close combat.

Players get an amazing rate of fire of 76 and reload speed of 77, allowing them to quickly reload the weapon and spray bullets onto enemies. They can also utilize the MP5 for mid-range sprays with a lower recoil rate available in the gun.

1) MP40

MP40 is one of the deadliest weapons in terms of short-range battles in Free Fire. The gun belongs to the SMG genre and features an amazing fire rate. The base damage of 48 paired with an 83 fire rate can wreak havoc on enemies.

The gun has a good spawn rate on all maps, and players can quickly equip it. It also has great movement speed, allowing the character to defeat enemies swiftly.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

