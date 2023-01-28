How to play Free Fire on Windows PC

Free Fire is one of the most popular gaming titles in the world. The game is famous for its high-quality battle royale graphics and immersive gameplay mechanics. It also features compatibility with a wide range of emulators for PC players.

Emulators are PC software that lets players play any mobile game on a desktop computer. One may utilize a keyboard and mouse to enhance their aim and accuracy if they prefer to play Free Fire on a computer.

To maintain a balanced gaming environment, Garena has updated its software to provide distinct lobby areas on mobile devices and emulators.

This article discusses a quick guide to downloading Free Fire on a PC setup.

Guide to downloading Garena Free Fire on PC

Those who want to play Free Fire on their PC may install a reliable Android emulator. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to downloading the game on PC:

Gamers are required to download and install a good emulator on their PC. To access the Google Play Store, launch the emulator and sign in with your Google account. Download the most recent game version by searching for Free Fire on the Google Play Store. Open the game and adjust the parameters as necessary. The sensitivity settings, visual settings, and key binds for the various buttons may all be adjusted.

Players can also customize lots of settings in an emulator. It can include sensitivity settings that help control the aim and recoil control for different weapons. Here are the most recommended sensitivities to apply on PC for the FF emulator:

General: 95

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 81

AWM Scope: 56

Free Look: 80

There are a ton of accessible emulators, and each one offers different modifications in addition to varying DPI and sensitivity in every mouse. As a result, this information on sensitivity is broad and subject to change depending on the device.

Best emulators to play Free Fire on PC

1) Bluestacks

The first name that comes to mind for a good Android emulator is Bluestack. It is one of the most renowned software for gamers to play their favorite titles on PC. One can head to the official Bluestack website to download it for free.

Minimum system requirements (Source: BlueStacks)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: The PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM (Having 2 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5 GB free disk space

2) MEMu Play

MEmu is another popular name in the emulator genre. The software is known for offering amazing additions, including support for external attachments like controllers for an exhilarating gaming experience. They can also customize many other settings, like graphics, to make the gameplay smoother.

Minimum system requirements (Source: MEmu)

Processor: Two cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

OS: WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS

RAM: 2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system)

HDD: 5 GB of free space

NOTE: Due to government limitations, gamers in India should avoid downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices. They can, however, continue to play the MAX version of the game.

