5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire

Garena offers a plethora of collectibles in Free Fire that never fail to accentuate players' inventory. Be it weapon skins, exclusive items, emotes, or gloo wall skins, FF enthusiasts often look forward to collecting all these items and never hesitate to spend a fortune on them. These collectibles usually cost precious FF Diamonds, which require real money to be bought.

Collectibles in Free Fire can be an excellent mode to flex your in-game persona with style. Furthermore, they reflect your experience as well. On this note, let's take a look at the five best gloo wall skins, one of the most sought-after in-game items.

Five best Free Fire gloo wall skins to stand out on the battleground

1) Gloo Wall skin - Floral Kill

Floral Kill (Image via Garena)

The Floral Kill is one of the most attractive gloo wall skins in Free Fire. Along with a landscape art style, it features a peaceful sky-blue color scheme with clouds and a mountain. Moreover, since Garena has introduced a new snow map in the recent Free Fire update, this gloo wall skin can help you stay unspotted from enemies thanks to its color scheme.

Floral Kill gloo wall skin is available in the in-game store's weapon section and costs 399 FF Diamonds.

2) Gloo wall skin - Happy Shiba

Happy Shiba (Image via Garena)

The Happy Shiba is another adorable FF gloo wall skin, which can help you shine among the crowd of players on the battlefield. It features the FF pet, Shiba, smiling while floating with closed eyes. The skin further presents a pink and sky-blue color scheme with two branches of trees on either corner of the wall along with a small line, "Shiba on fly."

The gloo wall is accessible via the in-game store's weapon section and costs 399 FF Diamonds; at this price, the gloo wall makes an excellent deal.

3) Gloo wall skin - Stick No Bills

Stick No bills (Image via Garena)

The gloo wall skin Stick No Bills is one of the best collectibles in Free Fire and will certainly help you stand out from the multitude on the FF battleground. It is designed as a concrete wall, unlike the game's other gloo wall skins. Moreover, it features a colorful and artistic design, including a yellow color scheme, a tiger's head, and a Hamsa symbol on its corner.

The process of obtaining this other gloo wall skin is the same as others, however, it costs 599 FF Diamonds, which is not an ordinary sum by any means. Hence, players must possess a substantial amount of FF Diamonds before purchasing this skin.

4) Gloo wall skin - Volcanic Fury

Volcanic Fury (Image via Garena)

The Volcanic Fury is one of the most sought-after gloo wall skins in FF. It features an aggressive burnt-red color scheme with a fiery skull at the center. As its name suggests, the wall further features cracks all over the skin, hinting at the inner lava. Volcanic Fury gloo wall skin will perfectly match the new Ignis character in FF due to his special ability to produce a flaming screen.

If you're looking forward to investing your FF Diamonds in an in-game collectible, this gloo wall skin certainly packs a good deal. You can purchase it via the game's store for 399 FF Diamonds.

5) Gloo wall skin - Pinky Kitten

Pinky Kitten (Image via Garena)

The Pinky Kitten gloo wall skin is another appealing collectible in Free Fire. It features an array of five FF pets, including Shiba, Mr.Waggor, Ottero, Detective Panda, Kitty, and the rainbow at the back of this lineup. Moreover, the skin has been given a pink color scheme, adding to its charm.

Players can get this skin by spending 399 FF Diamonds via the in-game store's weapon section. This might be one of the few skins where you won't feel regretful after spending Diamonds. Therefore, players looking forward to buying a gloo wall skin should definitely consider this offer.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the country are advised to refrain from playing the title. They can enjoy its Max variant, which is legal in the region.

