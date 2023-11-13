Free Fire guide: Best ways to win close-range gunfights

In battle royale titles like Free Fire, close-range gunfights are inevitable, even if you're a passive rank-pusher, stealthy gamer, or sniper. Moreover, aggressive players usually prefer more close-range gunfights as they boost their confidence and pave their way toward booyah. These abrupt combats often end within a fraction of a second and determine the champion. Consequently, swift movement and decision making is imperative in such fights.

Close-range gunfight skills, therefore, play a pivotal role in conquering the Free Free battleground. Without it, you may face a hard time competing with foes.

Free Fire close-range gunfight guide

Various factors underpin the outcomes of close-range gunfights, and some of them are your region of combat, weapon combination, mindset, and more. You should also be well experienced with the game's various weapons and their proficiency in varying ranges to master such gunfights.

Weapon recoil control, along with a deceiving and swift movement speed, are other skills that significantly impact your close-range gunfight victory.

You should keep an appropriate Heads-Up Display (HUD) and sensitivity settings for your controllers. The three-finger custom setup comes in handy to produce swift movement speed. It also allows you to fire back at enemies, meanwhile dodging their attacks. Moreover, the setup helps you with weapon recoil control as well.

In close-range gunfights, you can practice crouching or going prone suddenly to dodge and confuse the enemy. Moreover, the skillful use of gloo walls in Free Fire can also play a pivotal role in these gunfights.

Best Free Fire weapons for close-range gunfights

Free Fire offers countless weapons with different attributes and proficiency. For close-range gunfights, many players prefer Shotguns (SGs), which deal colossal damage and have zero-to-no recoil. MAG-7 is one of the best SGs that inflict lethal damage of 89 and comes with a clip size of eight. Furthermore, the firearm has a movement speed of 62, which can be very helpful in close-range combat.

Other SGs, such as M1187 and M1014, can be a great aid in close-range gunfight. However, you should avoid equipping two SGs at the same time, as the range of combat can vary on the battleground, for which you may need a weapon with high-range proficiency.

In Assault Rifles (ARs), you can turn to Groza, AK, or M4A1, as all these firearms deal decent damage and can get you out alive from close-range combat.

Going further, melee weapons such as Scythe or Katana are becoming a favorite choice of many players due to their quick and easy elimination. If used skillfully, they can easily add a decent number of kills to your name.

