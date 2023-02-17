5 best pets to gain ranks in Free Fire (February 2023)

Free Fire offers amazing HD-quality graphics, along with immersive shooting mechanics. The title features a variety of content as well, including colorful outfits, characters, pets, and much more. In fact, Garena has added more than 20 different animal entities that can be purchased, and their skills can be used to improve gameplay.

However, since Free Fire offers a lot of options when it comes to these companions, choosing a pet that's perfect for pushing rank and enhancing in-game stats might be difficult. This article offers the five best entities to use in ideal for that purpose.

NOTE: Indian players should refrain from installing the BR shooter, as it is now banned in their nation. They can play the MAX version instead. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinons.

Best pets for pushing rank in Free Fire

5) Falco

Falco pet in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Falco is a great pet choice for gamers looking to push their tier ranks in Free Fire. It offers the Skyline Spree skill, which plays a crucial role here by offering a 25% boost in diving speed when the parachute is deployed and a 15% increase in gliding speed throughout the jump.

These two enhancements will be increased to 45% and 50%, respectively, at the pet's maximum level. Gamers who are pushing their ranks in duos or squads can equip the pet as Skyline Spree affects the whole team.

4) Beaston

Beaston helps with the usage of utility items (Image via Garena)

Beaston is another great pet available in the game that's perfect for pushing rank and comes with the Helping Hand skill, which enhances the range of throwables. This ability will help players knock enemies out from a longer distance with grenades, and then they can go in for the kill.

In the first level of Helping Hand, the range of Frags, Gloo Walls, Flashbangs, and Smoke Grenades is increased by 10%. However, this number rises to 30% if the pet is upgraded to level three.

3) Ottero

Ottero pet with Double Blubber skill (Image via Garena)

The third pet on the list for pushing rank is Ottero. This creature comes with a fantastic skill called Double Blubber. Gamers can purchase this entity from the shop for 699 Diamonds.

By utilizing Treatment Pistol or a Med Kit at pet level 1, the player will get some EP (Energy Points) and see 35% of their HP (Health Points) being recovered, which can come in handy when taking down multiple enemies in close-range battles. Moreover, Ottero will receive 65% of the regained HP in EP after players have fully leveled it up.

2) Rockie

Rockie reduces the ability's cooldown time (Image via Garena)

Rockie comes with the Stay Chill skill in Garena's battle royale game. Using the ability cuts the equipped active skill's cooldown period by 6%, which goes up to 15% when this pet is fully upgraded.

Gamers that prefer using characters with active skills will benefit a lot from this using this entity. Moreover, reducing the active ability's cooldown will enable players to use it again quickly. This will help them win more matches and push their tier rank in Free Fire.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor provides Gloo Wall grenades (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor is one of the most sought-after pets in Free Fire, as this creature possesses the Smooth Gloo skill, which is very helpful in several situations where one has to defend themselves.

The pet can generate a gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds if the player doesn't have any. When the entity is fully upgraded, it takes just 100 seconds to do the same. When pushing rank, an extra gloo wall can be a deciding factor in who gets the Booyah.

