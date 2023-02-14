50 best Free Fire name symbols in 2023

Free Fire is one of the most popular names in the battle royale genre. The game has recorded millions of downloads on leading app stores with amazing player ratings. The title features many in-game customizations where one can change settings like HUD, sensitivity, and much more.

Garena has also added an option for players to change their in-game name to make their profile look more exciting. They can use different cool symbols to make their IGN (In-Game Name) look cooler and stand out on their friend list. However, many players don't have these cool symbols in their inbuilt keyboard.

This article discusses the 50 best name symbols for players to use in Free Fire.

NOTE: Indian players should refrain from installing the BR shooter as it is now forbidden in their nation. They can instead use the MAX version. The author selected each name on the aforementioned list.

Best Free Fire name symbols in 2023

Here is a list of the 50 best symbols to use in Free Fire to create cool nicknames:

〆 彡 ★ × ۝ 乡 父 『』 ツ ༒ 王 乀 々 ٭ ๛ ⁂ ╳ ҂ ▒ ℧ 〆 彡 ★ × ۝ 乡 父 『』 ツ ༒ 王 乀 々 ٭ ๛ ⁂ ╳ ҂ ▒ ℧ ꧁ ⨻ ⟁ ❂ 𐌅 𐌆 𐌇 ❂ 弔 ᛞᛟ

Bonus symbols for players to use in Free Fire

Here are some bonus symbols that players can add to their IGNs:

♆ ☊ ๖ۣۣۜ А Ꭿ ๖ۣۣۜ E © Ḉ ĝ ℐ ℑ Ĺ Ō Ổ ₱ ๖ۣۣۜ T Ṧ ℝ Ò $ € ₣ ƒ 回 ¥ ↂ ↇ 卂匚

Guide to changing names in Free Fire

Purchase a rename card to change your nickname (Image via Garena)

Garena has made the process for changing a name in FF quite simple. Players may rapidly alter their nickname with tons of creative text and symbols added by simply requiring a rename card in their inventory, which they can do in a few simple steps.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing names in Free Fire:

1) Players must launch the battle royale game and go to their in-game profile to get started.

Click on the icon to edit the name (Image via Garena)

2) The symbol next to the player's current name can then be selected by tapping on it. A dialog box will appear on their screen as a result.

3) Individuals can input their new name in the pop-up window and either choose the "390 diamonds" option or utilize the name change card.

When utilizing a rename card, one must double-check the name in the box. Each one costs 390 diamonds, which is a significant investment for most players and may cost up to 400 Indian rupees.

Rename cards are also available at the guild store, where they can be bought for 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens. By completing in-game guild objectives alongside their friends, players may amass guild tokens.

