Free Fire Rank Push tips and tricks

Free Fire is one of the most renowned gaming titles in the world. The title features a unique tier ranking system where players can climb to higher leagues to unlock better rewards and many more items.

Gamers often push their ranks up to higher leagues to get into tougher lobbies with more skilled players to gain more competitive experience. Leagues like Heroic and Grandmaster also feature fantastic rewards and much more.

This article discusses the best tips and tricks that players can implement in their gameplay during the rank push.

Note: Players in India should refrain from downloading or using Free Fire on their devices due to restrictions imposed by the government. But they may still play the MAX version of the game.

Best tips and tricks to push rank in Free Fire

5) Make use of covers and utilities

Gamers have the option to equip utilities including frag grenades, smoke grenades, and gloo walls. These utilities are very handy in both offense and defense in the game.

Other than that, gamers are advised to use their TPP advantage properly, which includes using walls and other elements to take cover. After that, they can catch their rivals off guard and take them down much more quickly.

4) Focus on kills and survival

In Free Fire, gamers get the most tier rating points for getting a win and a high number of kills.

Hence, players are advised to try to survive until the end zone and focus on getting sufficient kills. It will help them get more tier ranking points and move up the ladder more easily.

For this, gamers pushing in the squad can tell their teammates about balancing the number of kills and reaching at least the top three positions in every match. Also, players must choose their landing spot carefully based on their play style.

3) Get a good set of HUD Control and Sensitivity settings

The third tip for players looking to push their ranks to higher leagues is to have a great pair of HUD control and sensitivity settings.

It will help gamers have good aim and accuracy to be able to eliminate opponents.

Here are the most recommended sensitivity settings for players to push their ranks in Free Fire:

General: 95 – 100.

Red Dot: 90 – 100.

2x Scope: 75 – 85.

4x Scope: 70 – 80.

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75.

Free Look: 80 – 90.

2) Coordinate your attacks

In Free Fire, gamers who push their ranks in duos and squads are required to have excellent coordination in gunfights.

It helps them quickly communicate the position of the opponents to their teammates and devise better strategies to take them down.

Gamers are advised to play with regular teammates in the rank push as it will help them have better communication, secure more kills, and survive till the final circles of the game.

1) Improve individual skills

The best tip for pushing tier rank in leagues like Heroic is to have good aim, which can be obtained by improving close, mid, and long-range combat.

Gamers can head to training grounds to practice different aim-improving skills as well as recoil control for various weapons and scopes.

For this, gamers are recommended to play in custom rooms with their pro teammates and work on improving their crosshair position and getting more headshots. It will help them eliminate more enemies and quickly reach higher tiers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes