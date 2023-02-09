Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM phones

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile shooters, with millions of downloads on major app stores. It offers players an immersive survival experience, complete with real-life inspired weapons and tools to help players become the last man standing.

For those looking to improve their aim and accuracy, sensitivity settings play a crucial role. By utilizing the right settings, gamers can more efficiently eliminate their opponents.

This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for players to use with 4GB RAM smartphones for better Free Fire gameplay.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India, and players from the country should avoid installing the game. However, they will be able to access their FF ID via the non-restricted MAX variant.

Best sensitivity settings for Free Fire players with a 4GB RAM phone

Garena has added lots of different options to the Sensitivity menu. These options allow players to fine-tune their sensitivities for different sights, such as red dot and 2x, as well as for the general camera movement, ensuring smooth and precise control.

Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can use to improve their gameplay on a 4GB RAM smartphone:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 60 to 75

2X Scope: 90 to 99

4X Scope: 95 to 99

Sniper Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 50-75

Gamers who use these sensitivity settings are advised to head to the training grounds to practice the newly applied changes. They can also shift the sensitivity by +5 or -5 to fine-tune them to their individual preferences.

You can use the following guide to make the necessary changes to your sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone. In the top right corner of the screen, tap the Settings icon. Choose the Sensitivity option in the Settings menu. After selecting the Sensitivity settings option, you can explore a variety of options for the general camera and other scopes. You can boost your chances of landing headshots in the game by applying the settings in this article.

Tips for mastering sensitivity settings in Free Fire

1) Training grounds

Practicing on the training grounds provides an opportunity for players to develop better muscle memory for new sensitivity settings and refine their reflexes. This allows them to quickly and accurately adjust their aim to changing situations in the game, giving them a tactical advantage over their opponents. Players can also practice different aim drills and recoil control drills to learn the recoil patterns for weapons and scopes.

2) HUD controls

Players should also avoid making frequent changes to the HUD controls. These changes can disrupt their muscle memory and negatively impact their aim and overall gameplay experience. Instead, players should maintain their current HUD setup and make only minor adjustments as necessary.

Additionally, shifting to a three-finger or four-finger claw setup can improve the player's grip and enable them to make the most of their sensitivity settings in the game. This setup can provide better control and allow them to quickly and accurately adjust their aim.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's personal opinions. The settings mentioned above should be used as a starting point, and readers are encouraged to tweak them to their preference.

