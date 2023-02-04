Free Fire name style 2023: List of best names

Free Fire is one of the top-rated titles in the battle royale genre on leading app stores. It has garnered millions of downloads, with players from different age groups enjoying the immersive elements daily. Garena has added lots of amazing dynamics to the offering to make it more engaging and interesting, like colorful outfits, skins, and the ability to customize various in-game settings.

Gamers love to customize their profiles, which includes adding cool texts and symbols to their nicknames. It helps make their profile look cooler and stand out on their friend lists. For this, they often look at trending name styles that they can use in their nicknames.

This article discusses the best name styles for players to use in Free Fire in 2023.

Note: Players from India should avoid from installing the BR shooter because it is now banned in the country. Instead, they can play the MAX version. The names in the aforementioned list were all picked by the author.

List of best names to try out in Free Fire in 2023

Get a rename card to change your nickname in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄Aིkαຮh࿐ ༺KiLLeR༻ CREW❄️Ŧﺂℜۼ•❄️ ᴺᴸsᴇᴠᴇɴ°ᴵᴰ ꧁❀Ꮇ🅐Ꮋ🅐Ꮶ🅐Ꮮ❀࿐ ꧁༒ⓁⓊ☬ⒾⓈ༒꧂ ༒•B□Y•ℓєgєи∂༒ 乂°☆ƊΞvιⓁ☆°࿐ ★ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ々दलाल ☯. Ꮮᴀғᴀɴɢᴀsᴀʟᴀ★ ᴏᴘ ɢᴀᴍᴇʀ ʏᴛ ιмραятιαℓヅ 亗Bꜱ Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !! ░M░O░H░A░N░B░O░S░S░ ✿Ɱའ.ʀᴀʜᴜʟ★࿐ ☬乂J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰乂☬ ˙·٠•●༒☬Pꜱʏᴄʜᴏ Kɪʟʟᴇʀ☬༒●•٠·˙ ❖Sʜᴏᴋᴀᴛ᭄ᴮᴼˢˢ तेरी मौत ░K░U░N░A░L░ Rᴅx𒆜ᴅʏɴᴀмo࿐ ✰ɢσdᬊ᭄Кιℓℓєя᭄ ╰ˣ⁴ˢ╮SKYL✿RD ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ★ ꧁༒𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓼𝓱༒꧂ ★VꕯP_GoDʙᴏʏツ ❦Sorry To Kill❦ Vɪᴘᴇʀ巛Vᴇɪɴꜱ ᭄ＲＯＭＥＯ➳ ༄●⃝☯Silent°᭄killer࿐ 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰 𒆜Ꭺʟᴏɴᴇ♡ᴮᵒʸ࿐ STAR•ＬＡＮＺ Single boy⁹⁹ 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ ♛LegenNight♛ ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂ ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ ℓєgєи∂ ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸ 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗 ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆ ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡ ꧁☤☞ᏚՓᏞᎠᏆᏋᏒ☜☤꧂ ♛N.O.O.B♛ ΒαβγGΔΝG·ヅ ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗 ◤𝑺 𝑨 𝑻 𝒀 𝑨 𝑴 ◢ ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ SOUL々MORTAL

Bonus nicknames for players to use in 2023

Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ ꧁༺Sᴋ᭄SABIRᴮᵒˢˢ༻꧂ Sᴋ᭄SABIRᴮᵒˢˢ࿐◎◎◎◎◎ ꧁༺Sᴋ᭄SOHRAB.ᴮᵒˢˢ༻꧂ Sᴋ ᭄ Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ @ Sᴋ᭄SABIRᴮᵒˢˢ SKSABIRBOSSBigBroad 🎯RⱥᎥs🆃ⱥr ꧁༺Sᴋ᭄CHETANᴮᵒˢˢ༻꧂ ♌Rαiรtαr RaistarFlipstick ✝✞NⓔɾｖŐ๖ۣۜAsα☯ ꧁༺J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰༻꧂ Vɪᴘ᭄☯︎Aᴅɪᴛʏᴀ࿐Yᴛ ꧁༆•❤༒☬[email protected]@s☬༒❤•༆꧂ Sᴋ᭄SᴀʙBɪʀ.࿐❥︎ ㅤNｅｒｖｏａｓａ ❤•༆★ 𝐒URAJ ★༆•❤ ॐ꧁༒☬Ɓ☯Ꞩ$☬༒꧂ CRX _Ꮇᴀᴀ _ Ꮶᴀ _Ꮮᴀᴅʟᴀ Ⓥ ꧁H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉꧂ ᎷᎡ᭄✿ᴿᵃʲᵘ࿐⁰⁷ ⚔.𝗢𝗣 ★ Nᴏʙɪᴛa ᶠᶠ. ⚔ ꧁༒ ☬★❤️DÈÈPÃk❤️★ ☬༒꧂ ꧁༒۝♥ⒶⓃⓊⒿ ♥۝༒꧂ ᴼᴾ᭄✰ɴᴏʙɪᴛᴀ♔ ॐ♤𒆜༒༺𝕯Ɇ⩔ЇⱠ༻༒𒆜♤ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄Sᴋ.Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ P I K A C H UㅤG A M I N Gㅤ

Guide to changing nickname in Free Fire

A guide to changing the in-game name (Image via Garena)

Free Fire has a very easy system for players looking to change their nicknames. They are only required to own a rename card that they can get from the store, which they can use to change their IGN in a few steps.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire:

1) Open Free Fire on your device.

2) Click on your profile button and then on the edit icon near the avatar.

3) Upon clicking it, you will get the option to add a new name for your in-game character.

4) You will need a rename card to do so, which you can buy from the shop by using 390 diamonds.

5) After that, you can either click on the rename card in the vault or visit the profile section to add a new nickname.

Players are advised to double-check the name pasted in the box while using a rename card. Each one is priced at 390 diamonds, which can cost around 400 INR and can be expensive for most gamers.

They can also use their guild store to purchase rename cards, where they are available for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens. Players can collect guild tokens by completing in-game guild missions with their teammates.

