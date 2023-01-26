5 best Indian Free Fire MAX guilds in 2023

Free Fire MAX, a premium battle royale title developed by Garena, has a massive global player base due to its high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. The game boasts a guild system through which players can join a single clan and play together. They can access rewards and interesting items by upgrading their guild to higher levels.

Players can also participate in guild tournaments to accumulate dog tags that can unlock several benefits for their entire guild.

Free Fire MAX: Listing the best in-game guilds of 2023

Guilds ehance the social aspect of the game. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Guilds refer to in-game organizations made by players, where those with similar interests can chat and interact to enhance their experience. Gamers can unlock amazing rewards like rename cards, weapon loot crates, and vouchers in the guild store. However, these items are limited and have to be purchased with guild tokens and a small number of diamonds.

For those unaware, players receive glory based on their position at the end of each game. They can earn even more by playing matches with their guildmates or doing diamond top-ups. The top positions in guild leaderboards are determined by the amount of glory collected by players.

Best Indian Free Fire MAX guilds in 2023 (Image via Garena)

Here are the top 6 guilds in Free Fire MAX in the Indian region:

Rank 1: ░B░O░S ░S░

Glory: 10561192

Rank 2: ASSASIN ARMY

Glory: 8704879

Rank 3: UNITED INDIA

Glory: 8471094

Rank 4: THE STARS

Glory: 8380080

Rank 5: EGOISTIC

Glory: 8322757

Rank 6: KMC

Glory: 8245055

These top elite guilds in the Indian region house various popular FF MAX players and content creators. ░B░O░S ░S░ , one of the most famous guilds in the country, fights very hard to retain its top position as the best on the leaderboard. The other guilds on the list are also owned by popular streamers who want to hold on to their rankings.

How to create your own guild in Free Fire MAX

Create a guild of your own. (Image via Garena)

Gamers can create guilds anytime and collect guild points to reach the top leaderboards in their region. Here is a step-by-step guide to creating a guild in FF MAX:

Step 1: Open the FF MAX title on your device.

Step 2: Click on the screen's guild icon on the right side.

Step 3: If you are not in any guild, you will get the option to create a new one with either 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds.

Step 4: While creating a guild, you have to add a guild name, select the region, choose the approval method, and follow all the other instructions.

Step 6: In the final step, pay with diamonds or gold coins and click on the Confirm button to create your guild.

For further customization, you can name your guild something cool and stylish. Here are some of the best guild names for players to use in Free Fire MAX:

Çlöwn Uηκηοωη Fig𝕙ter Ðrสcմlส G𝓊ήήer Joψful ƧภiƤeя Mสyheϻ 乇χρℓσяєя ᖘresti𝕘e Iᴍ͢͢͢ϻortal Dคret0kiℓℓ❥ ༺HAŦE༻ STRØKE ꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂ BØØS Dⱥngeℝ͢͢͢ouຮ 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 υηκηοωη 艾 STØÑÊR 艾B!t¢h k!||€r٭ R U D R A٭ ꧁•Leͥgeͣnͫd•ᴸⁱˢᵃ꧂ 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗 •Iᴍ Nɪᴋᴀ🌝🤘🏻• Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ 69बन्दूक वाली GARIB LADKA Špicÿ Girł

Note: The standings were recorded when writing this article and are subject to change based on glory points.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes