How to create guild in Free Fire MAX: Best names, requirements, and more

Guilds are a distinctive feature of Free Fire MAX, and players can form new guilds to enjoy with their friends and other players. They can also join pre-existing guilds to meet new people and socialize with other users engaging in the battle royale title.

In addition, guilds come with other unique benefits, such as daily check-ins and tournaments. Through them, gamers can acquire a wide variety of rewards at no cost.

Players looking to create new guilds in Free Fire MAX have come to the perfect place. The following section looks at the steps to make guilds, guild name suggestions, and more.

Creating a guild in Free Fire MAX

Before making a guild, users must note that the process will cost them 5000 Gold or 1000 Diamonds. It would be wise to spend the former as diamonds are costlier.

On that note, listed below are the detailed steps to create guilds within the game:

Step 1: After users boot up Free Fire MAX, they must tap on the ‘Guild’ icon as shown in the image below:

Here is the icon that players must click (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The "Guild" section will open up, and players should next tap on the Create Guild option shown in the bottom-right corner.

Click on the 'Create Guild' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting gamers to enter the required details:

Squad name / Guild name

Guild badge

Region

Style

Approval method (Level, BR Rank, CS Rank)

Slogan

Users may enter the required information and create the guild (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, the process can be completed by either spending 5000 Gold or 1000 Diamonds.

These steps will create a new guild, and gamers can invite their friends to join it.

Best names to use for guilds in Free Fire MAX

The following is a list of names that players can try out for their guilds (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) ᴮᴼᵀ Gamers

2) メᎳᎪᏒᏒ10Ꮢs࿐

3) ◤THE★FEAR◢

4) ᴾᴿᴼ☆〲GUYS࿐

5) Savage༉卂ʀᴍʏ

6) FATAL.Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ-

7) ☯B00YAH☯

8) Team 乂 DRAGS

9) GREEN々KᎾᏴᎡᎪ.

10) ꧁｟00｠｟FEAR｠꧂

11) ༆Ꭼvil★DEMONS

12) ★ Ꭷᴜᴛʟᴀᴡ ★

13) ༄ᴿᴰˣ᭄BOMB࿐

14) TakeNo'L’

15) ×NoMҽɾƈყ×

16) ༺ֆʟǟʏ3ʀֆ༻

17) ◤DₑᗰₒNS◢

18) 乂Iɱɱ0ɾƚαʅŞ乂

19) 亗C H A M P S亗

20) TEAM ◤NOOBS★

How to change the name of a guild in the game

Once the guild has been created, the name can later be changed if users wish to do so. The steps for the same are provided below:

Step 1: Gamers should start by visiting the guild section in Free Fire MAX and then tap on the ‘Edit’ icon.

'Guild Info' box will appear after the users click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A pop-up will appear, and players must press the icon next to their existing guild name.

Step 3: Lastly, users should enter the desired name and complete the name change process.

It will cost 500 diamonds to change the name of the guild. Users can only complete the process if they have the guild's officer/elder or leader role.

