50 best stylish and unique Free Fire guild names for beginners (March 2022)

Guilds are one of Free Fire’s most distinctive features, and players can either build their own or join an existing random guild. Becoming a member has numerous perks and can offer players various free rewards.

When making a guild, many users want to include catchy names and slogans to attract more players while also making their guild stand out from the crowd. As a result, such gamers look for nice and distinctive names on the internet that they can use within the game. The following list can help them with their search.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion. Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Top 50 stylish and unique Free Fire guild names with symbols

1) THₑ ₑND

2) ༒ĢÃM3ŘŞ༒

3) ᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰᴇᴀⲧⲉᴙZ

4) ༆TEAM࿐ᴳᵒᵈ

5) вιαcк々MAMBA彡

6) ꧁༺RÓYALS༻꧂

7) ࿐░A░R░M░Y░࿐

8) •L.0.L•

9) ᴰᴺᴳܔ☆〲IVY࿐

10) ★彡ᑕYᗷEᖇ★彡

11) ×ԵՐՄԵɧ×

12)メᎳᎪᏒᏒ1ᎾᏒs࿐

13) ◤ᎢᎬᎪᎷ★FEAR◢

14) The♤Wolves

15) 乂ＣＲ∀ＺＹツ☂️

16) ᴮᴼᵀ Players

17) ICΞDジ

18) <ᎮᎧᏇᏋᏒ>

19) ☬гคZ๏г☬

20) r⊕ψαLε

21) WeTakeNo'L'

22) 2EZ 4 US

23) ONLY✿ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ✿

24) ꧁ʀɨʄʟ3ʀֆ꧂

25) DontKillMe

26) No×Mҽɾƈყ☬

27) -Gιαɳƚ-

28) ΛŁþнΛs

29) ࿐REDsparroW

30) ꧁★Pԋαɳƚσɱ★꧂

31) ༺ֆʟǟʏΞʀֆ༻

32) DΛRK ŞØỮŁŞ

33) 乂IɱɱσɾƚαʅŞ乂

34) ƈʏɮ0ʀɢs

35) ◤Hҽʅʅ◢

36) ꧁¢яυcial꧂

37) -UnDEAD-

38) α††αςκ~

39) ᕼƳᑭᑎᗝ丅Ꭵᑕ

40) ☬gнσѕтѕ☬

41) ᎠᎪmᎪᎶᎬぁ

42) ★KᎥᒪᒪᗴᖇᔕ★

43) DₑᗰₒNS

44) `ŇƗŇĴΛŞ`

45) •ԼƖƑЄԼЄƧƧ•

46) *VICTORS*

47) 亗C H A M P亗

48) THE乂FIR3

49) ۝ᴅᴀʀᴋ۝

50) ༒ƁƲƦƳ༒

Creating stylish and unique names for Free Fire guilds

Users can also create their own stylish names for the guilds by using websites like lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, etc. These are the simple steps they can follow:

Step 1: Players can start by visiting any website that creates stylish names.

Step 2: They can subsequently enter the name into the text field, and then they will receive outputs in various fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Finally, the desired output can be used when creating a new guild or while changing the guild’s name.

How to change the guild name

If players are the leader or officer of a guild, they can proceed to change the name of their guilds by spending diamonds. Here are the procedures they can check out:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and visit the section of ‘Guild’ by clicking on its icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: As the next step, gamers must tap on this icon:

This is the icon that users must press (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will show, and players can press the icon beside their existing name.

Step 4: Users can enter the copied name and proceed with the name change.

It should be noted that the process will cost 500 diamonds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu