Free Fire guild guide: How to create best guild names and more

Guilds in Free Fire are quite popular and many players want to join famous ones. Mobile gamers can build their guild in Free Fire along with some of their friends.

Being part of the same guild, players can take part in missions to win rewards. They can also keep a stylish and unique guild name to stand out in the crowd.

How to create a guild in Free Fire?

Step 1: Players need to open the game and click the Guilds icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the "Create Guild" option located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Free Fire gamers can then set any guild name of their choice.

Step 4: Players will have to pay either 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds (in-game currencies) to create a Guild.

Step 5: They can then head over to the Member List and tap on the Invite option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: They can finally click on the Guild created and select the ‘Guild Invite’ option to invite their friends.

Guild names

Nickfinder is a name generator site (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Players can head over to name generator sites to create a unique name using symbols. They can enter any name of their choice or pick any of the suggested names provided. Here are ten guild names that are decorated with stylish fonts and symbols:

DeรtrØyers Ṩilen† Foo†s†e℘s Møℝ†å𝖑𝓼 𝒲ⱥ𝓻𝓻เ𐍉ℝs Mสrveℓ𐍉นs ZØᴍ多ies 𝕿𝖞𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞 ⌁𝔇𝔦𝔩𝔢𝔪𝔪𝔞⌁ ツCÀMPERS☬ Gυηѕℓιηgєяѕ

How to change guild name in Free Fire?

Players have the option to change their guild name if they are unhappy with it. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Free Fire gamers must first open the game and click on the Guild icon.

Step 2: They must then click on the Edit option, right beside the icon.

Step 3: They can then enter the guild name on the dialog box that appears.

Step 4: Players will then have to make the necessary payments to change their guild name successfully.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and meant for beginners.

