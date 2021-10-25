How to create unique Free Fire guild names with stylish symbols and fonts

Free Fire guilds are quite popular and many of them tend to have unique names that make them stand out from the crowd. The names are usually decorated with stylish symbols and written in rare fonts.

Any Free Fire player can make a guild and invite their friends to take part in events and matches together. They can also earn guild points and stand a chance to win exciting in-game items.

How to find unique Free Fire guild names?

Players can search for unique guild names using Nickfinder (Image via Nickfinder.com)

Since there is a lack of unique symbols and fonts on Android and iOS keyboards, players often head over to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, lingojam.com, and fornite.freefire-name.com.

Nickfinder has a wide range of names that players can choose from. They can copy the name and rearrange the symbols to form a new guild name.

Players also have the option to generate a name. They just need to enter the name they have decided upon and hit Search/Generate (as the case may be) and pick one of the many recommendations that appear below.

Free Fire gamers have the option to set their guild name at the time of creation of the guild. However, they can change it later by spending diamonds (in-game currency).

How to build a guild in Free Fire?

Free Fire players just need to follow the steps given below to build their guild in the battle royale title:

Players need to open Free Fire and click on the "Guilds" icon that is located on the right.

They will then have to select the "Create Guild" option located in the bottom right corner.

Players have the liberty to choose any guild name of their choice as long as it is not vulgar.

They have to pay either 5000 Gold or 1000 Diamonds to create the guild.

After the the guild is created, players can head over to the Member List and click on the "Invite" option. Friends can then accept the invitation to join the guild.

