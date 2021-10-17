30 stylish Free Fire nicknames for gamers in October 2021

Free Fire is one of the most celebrated battle royale titles on mobile gaming platforms. With the recent release of Free Fire MAX in India, the franchise has garnered more popularity.

The game allows players to choose their in-game names. The moniker chosen has to be unique, as is the case in all multiplayer games. Since a majority of the common names are already taken, many players search for unique nicknames.

The most popular name generator site (Image via Nickfinder)

To make the names even more unique and stylish, many users like to use symbols. These fancy nicknames always make their in-game names stand out in the crowd.

Android and iOS keyboards lack a majority of the crazy symbols that players are in search of when creating crazy IGNs. As a result, they often resort to name generator sites like Nickfinder to choose the perfect nickname.

30 awesome Free Fire monikers

Mobile gamers can choose any of the stylish names given below:

1. ѴƸƝƓƩƛℕȻ̴Є

2. ༒Ӄɳɪʛɧʈ

3. Ù̷̧͋ṋ̷̾k̸̙͌n̷̝̽̈o̷̝͒̀w̵͖͠n̶̎

4. M⊕ηS†3r

5. Eᵃgle

6. ℭ℟Åℤ¥

7. Kɩŋʛsɭʌƴɘʀ

8. ᎧᎮᏟᎡᏆᎷᏆƝᎪᏞ

9. Dîámøñd

10.M¤ŘţaĮ

11. Sco𝔯թion

12. Fɭeetw𐍉oᖙ

13. FuภҜy

14. Gµe§§

15. やบrקle

16. ɓʌtɱaŋ

17. ƤRɆĐ₳₮ØR

18. H𝓊n†eʳ

19. ℳ☢＄†ЄŘ

20. $avağë

21. M¥$Ŧł₡

22. Beⱥรt

23. DΣ∇IL

24. ÌᙢקỢȿŤ£ჩ

25. Pàñťhéř

26. ϟO R I Z Ó N

27. Ďřãģøņ

28. Cσммαท∂σ

29. ǷȜϟҬƦθƴƹƦ

30. ᏉᎥᎮᏋᏒ

Free Fire players get the option to set their nicknames at the very beginning when they sign in for the first time. They can change their nickname in the future as well but will have to pay diamonds (in-game money) to reflect the change.

To change the name, users can head to the Profile section of Free Fire and tap on the yellow notebook icon. After pasting the nickname of their choice, they will have to pay the diamonds necessary to change it successfully.

