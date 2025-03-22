Free Fire Ramadan Ring: Duration and rewards

Free Fire Ramadan Ring has made its way into the game, and the new Luck Royale offers Ramadan-themed rewards. The grand prizes comprise four costume bundles, while several other items are offered through the event's exchange section. The primary attraction is the Timbered Blooms Bundle, and the outfit is perfect for male characters.

The Ramadan Ring will operate for over three weeks, giving individuals sufficient time to obtain the available rewards. Those interested can certainly shell out diamonds on the event, given that themed items like these aren’t available easily.

Here are all the details that you need to know about the Free Fire Ramadan Ring event.

Free Fire Ramadan Ring guide

The event will remain operational for over three weeks (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Ramadan Ring event commenced on March 22, 2025, and will remain active until April 14, 2025. The four main prizes of the event are the Timbered Blooms Bundle, Glistening Beauty Bundle, Timbered Blossoms Bundle, and Glistening Majesty Bundle.

Similar to every other Luck Royale, individuals will have to make spins by spending diamonds. They can buy a single spin for 20 diamonds, or 10+1 spins for 200 diamonds.

Here is the exact prize pool of the Free Fire Ramadan Ring:

Timbered Blooms Bundle

Timbered Blossoms Bundle

Glistening Beauty Bundle

Glistening Majesty Bundle

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

Players who fail to get their preferred rewards can use the Universal Ring Tokens in the exchange section to claim the desired item. The following are the specifics of the Free Fire Ramadan Ring’s exchange section:

Timbered Blooms Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Timbered Blossoms Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens

Glistening Beauty Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens

Glistening Majesty Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens

Hope Seeker Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens

Camel Bundle: 100x Universal Ring Tokens

Katana – Emerald Power: 50x Universal Ring Tokens

Stardust Checker (Mask): 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Round Traditional Scarf: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall – Glistening Nightstar: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box – Glistening Lantern: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade – Glistening Nightstar: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Pigment Splash (AK47 + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

If users are not interested in the items mentioned above, they can save the Universal Ring Tokens since they can be used in future Ring-based events.

Gamers with a sufficient number of diamonds may certainly spend the currency on the Free Fire Ramadan Ring. However, those who only have a limited amount should use it at events like the Mystery Shop.

