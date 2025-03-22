Free Fire Ramadan Ring: Duration and rewards

Free Fire Ramadan Ring has made its way into the game, and the new Luck Royale offers Ramadan-themed rewards. The grand prizes comprise four costume bundles, while several other items are offered through the event's exchange section. The primary attraction is the Timbered Blooms Bundle, and the outfit is perfect for male characters.
The Ramadan Ring will operate for over three weeks, giving individuals sufficient time to obtain the available rewards. Those interested can certainly shell out diamonds on the event, given that themed items like these aren’t available easily.
Here are all the details that you need to know about the Free Fire Ramadan Ring event.
Free Fire Ramadan Ring guide
The Free Fire Ramadan Ring event commenced on March 22, 2025, and will remain active until April 14, 2025. The four main prizes of the event are the Timbered Blooms Bundle, Glistening Beauty Bundle, Timbered Blossoms Bundle, and Glistening Majesty Bundle.
Similar to every other Luck Royale, individuals will have to make spins by spending diamonds. They can buy a single spin for 20 diamonds, or 10+1 spins for 200 diamonds.
Here is the exact prize pool of the Free Fire Ramadan Ring:
- Timbered Blooms Bundle
- Timbered Blossoms Bundle
- Glistening Beauty Bundle
- Glistening Majesty Bundle
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 1x Universal Ring Token
Players who fail to get their preferred rewards can use the Universal Ring Tokens in the exchange section to claim the desired item. The following are the specifics of the Free Fire Ramadan Ring’s exchange section:
- Timbered Blooms Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- Timbered Blossoms Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens
- Glistening Beauty Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens
- Glistening Majesty Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens
- Hope Seeker Bundle: 120x Universal Ring Tokens
- Camel Bundle: 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- Katana – Emerald Power: 50x Universal Ring Tokens
- Stardust Checker (Mask): 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Round Traditional Scarf: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Gloo Wall – Glistening Nightstar: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Loot Box – Glistening Lantern: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Grenade – Glistening Nightstar: 20x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Pigment Splash (AK47 + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token
If users are not interested in the items mentioned above, they can save the Universal Ring Tokens since they can be used in future Ring-based events.
Gamers with a sufficient number of diamonds may certainly spend the currency on the Free Fire Ramadan Ring. However, those who only have a limited amount should use it at events like the Mystery Shop.
