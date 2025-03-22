Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners in 2025

Sensitivity settings are a major part of the overall gameplay experience in Free Fire, and having the optimal settings is a must to improve your gameplay. If you are someone who is just getting started with the game, there are several things that you must know. Although these settings don’t guarantee a better aim, getting accustomed to them will surely help in the long run.

Ad

Besides the sensitivity settings, there are also some game control settings to be adjusted for a smoother experience. All of these will contribute massively as beginners improve and climb through the different ranks.

The following section provides the best sensitivity settings beginners can use inside the battle royale title.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to use in 2025

Here are the best settings that you can apply in the game (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the best sensitivity settings that you can use in Free Fire:

Ad

Trending

General: 180

Red Dot: 165

2x Scope: 145

4x Scope: 145

Sniper Scope: 160

Free Camera Button: 140

These settings are on a higher scale and it would take a while for you to adjust to the fast movement. However, mastering them will certainly improve your gameplay in the battle royale title. You can further tailor these settings to your specific needs and playing style.

Essentially, having the sensitivity settings on the higher end will enable you to flick the crosshairs onto your opponents' heads, leading to easier headshots. It must be noted that just having the optimal sensitivity settings won’t help, and you will also have to practice regularly to improve your overall gameplay.

Ad

Steps to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Access the in-game settings in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to change sensitivity settings in the game:

Ad

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap the “Gear” icon to navigate to the settings section.

Open the battle royale title and tap the “Gear” icon to navigate to the settings section. Step 2: Next, tap on the “Sensitivity” tab to find your existing settings.

Next, tap on the “Sensitivity” tab to find your existing settings. Step 3: Make the necessary changes to the sensitivity settings in line with the ones mentioned above.

The settings will automatically get saved, and you can go to the training area to try them out in-game.

Other control settings to set in Free Fire

Ad

These are the recommended control settings (Image via Garena)

Here are the recommended Control settings that you can apply in the game:

Ad

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Always

Hold Fire to Scope (Sniper Rifles): On

Quick Weapon Switch: On

Quick Reload Button: Off

Reload Progress on Crosshair: Off

Free Camera Button: On

Auto Switch Gun: Off

Grenade Slot: Double Slot

Gloo Wall Smart Throw: Off

Permanent Gloo Wall Button: On

Run Mode: Mixed

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

With these settings in effect, you are likely to have an optimal gaming experience.

Read more: How to get Goofy Camel emote in Free Fire

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.