Garena has added a new Faded Wheel event in Free Fire that provides players with an opportunity to acquire a Goofy Camel emote. Unlike traditional emotes found in the game, this one is a duo emote, requiring two players to use it. Besides this, the event offers a few other cosmetic items that can be acquired by making spins.

Ad

Like most Luck Royales, individuals have to spend Diamonds to get their hands on the available rewards. However, since the listed rewards are guaranteed in Faded Wheel, gamers have the perfect opportunity to get items like the Goofy Camel emote.

Here are all the details you need to know about obtaining the Goofy Camel emote during the new Faded Wheel event in Free Fire.

How to get Goofy Camel emote in Free Fire from Faded Wheel event

The event will operate for a period of nine days (Image via Garena)

The Goofy Camel emote was introduced into Free Fire on March 20, 2025, and the Faded Wheel event will remain available for nine days. It will end on March 28, 2025, giving users ample time to get the rewards in the meantime.

Ad

Trending

There are essentially 10 items available in the Faded Wheel, and players must start by blacklisting two unwanted items. Once they have finalized their desired reward pool, they can make spins by spending Diamonds.

Here is the exact prize pool of the Faded Wheel event:

Goofy Camel emote

Cube Fragment

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

Loot Box – Gilded Large Tote

2x Supply Crate

Backpack – Bunny Sidekick

2x Armor Crate

2x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Parachute – Green

2x Pet Food

Ad

The items players receive will get greyed out, guaranteeing them all the possible rewards in eight spins. Thus, users are certain to receive the Goofy Camel emote in eight spins. However, it must be noted that the cost of spins will increase with every subsequent one, as shown below:

1st spin: 9 Diamonds

2nd spin: 19 Diamonds

3rd spin: 39 Diamonds

4th spin: 69 Diamonds

5th spin: 99 Diamonds

6th spin: 149 Diamonds

7th spin: 199 Diamonds

8th spin: 499 Diamonds

Ad

Gamers with sufficient in-game currency (Diamonds) can use it on the Faded Wheel event to get the Goofy Camel emote. However, those running low are recommended to save their limited Diamonds and use them wisely when there are better events available.

Steps to get Goofy Camel emote in Free Fire

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to get the Goofy Camel emote in the game:

Ad

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Next, select Goofy Camel Faded Wheel and remove two unwanted items from its prize pool.

Step 3: Make the spins by spending the Diamonds.

Once you get the Goofy Camel emote, you can go ahead and equip it inside the game.

Read more: 50 best names for Free Fire players in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.