Garena has added a new Faded Wheel event in Free Fire that provides players with an opportunity to acquire a Goofy Camel emote. Unlike traditional emotes found in the game, this one is a duo emote, requiring two players to use it. Besides this, the event offers a few other cosmetic items that can be acquired by making spins.
Like most Luck Royales, individuals have to spend Diamonds to get their hands on the available rewards. However, since the listed rewards are guaranteed in Faded Wheel, gamers have the perfect opportunity to get items like the Goofy Camel emote.
Here are all the details you need to know about obtaining the Goofy Camel emote during the new Faded Wheel event in Free Fire.
How to get Goofy Camel emote in Free Fire from Faded Wheel event
The Goofy Camel emote was introduced into Free Fire on March 20, 2025, and the Faded Wheel event will remain available for nine days. It will end on March 28, 2025, giving users ample time to get the rewards in the meantime.
There are essentially 10 items available in the Faded Wheel, and players must start by blacklisting two unwanted items. Once they have finalized their desired reward pool, they can make spins by spending Diamonds.
Here is the exact prize pool of the Faded Wheel event:
- Goofy Camel emote
- Cube Fragment
- Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate
- Loot Box – Gilded Large Tote
- 2x Supply Crate
- Backpack – Bunny Sidekick
- 2x Armor Crate
- 2x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate
- Parachute – Green
- 2x Pet Food
The items players receive will get greyed out, guaranteeing them all the possible rewards in eight spins. Thus, users are certain to receive the Goofy Camel emote in eight spins. However, it must be noted that the cost of spins will increase with every subsequent one, as shown below:
- 1st spin: 9 Diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 Diamonds
- 3rd spin: 39 Diamonds
- 4th spin: 69 Diamonds
- 5th spin: 99 Diamonds
- 6th spin: 149 Diamonds
- 7th spin: 199 Diamonds
- 8th spin: 499 Diamonds
Gamers with sufficient in-game currency (Diamonds) can use it on the Faded Wheel event to get the Goofy Camel emote. However, those running low are recommended to save their limited Diamonds and use them wisely when there are better events available.
Steps to get Goofy Camel emote in Free Fire
Listed below are the steps that you can follow to get the Goofy Camel emote in the game:
Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen’s left side.
Step 2: Next, select Goofy Camel Faded Wheel and remove two unwanted items from its prize pool.
Step 3: Make the spins by spending the Diamonds.
Once you get the Goofy Camel emote, you can go ahead and equip it inside the game.
