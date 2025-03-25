Garena has added a new Step Up Luck Royale in Free Fire, and it provides a wonderful opportunity to acquire the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp. It is essentially a special effect for the Final Shot and Team Wipeout in-game, making the particular moment unique. Besides the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp, the event offers the Katana - Glided Shimmer as a Premium Prize.

Ad

The event will be available for over two weeks, and those interested in the rewards can spend diamonds to get the available rewards. Since the grand prizes are guaranteed in the event, it is a safe option for those looking to get their hands on the particular items.

Here are all the details you need to know about obtaining the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp.

How to get M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp in Free Fire from Step Up event

The event is available for 16 days (Image via Garena)

The M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp has made its way into Free Fire through the Step Up event on March 24, 2025, with it being available until April 9, 2025. Essentially, the special effect is available as part of the Premium Prize, meaning that either the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp or the Katana - Glided Shimmer is guaranteed within seven spins.

Ad

Trending

After obtaining one of the Premium Prizes, the prize pool will reset with the other Premium Prize being made available. As a result, the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp will be obtainable in either seven or 14 spins, i.e., Round 1 or Round 2.

Other than the two main rewards, the Step Up event also features a few other miscellaneous rewards. Here is the exact prize pool:

Premium Prizes

M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp

Katana - Glided Shimmer

Ad

Basic Prizes

2x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

2x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

3x Supply Crate

3x Armor Crate

Note that the prices of spins will increase with each purchase. The exact breakdown for the same is:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 199 diamonds

7th spin: 599 diamonds

Those with sufficient diamonds can surely invest in the Free Fire Step Up Luck Royale to get the M1887 Final Shot.

Ad

Steps to get the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp

Ad

Here are the steps to access the Step Up event and get the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap the Luck Royale icon.

Open the battle royale title and tap the Luck Royale icon. Step 2: After the list of Luck Royales appears, select the one depicting the M1887 Final Shot.

After the list of Luck Royales appears, select the one depicting the M1887 Final Shot. Step 3: Make the spins by spending diamonds to get the available rewards.

After obtaining the M1887 Final Shot - Shimmer Grasp, you can go forward and equip it inside the battle royale title.

Read more: Free Fire Ramadan Ring: Duration and rewards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.