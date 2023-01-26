What are Free Fire diamond generators and do they work?

Free Fire is one of the top-rated gaming titles on leading app stores. The game features high-quality graphics and great dynamics. Gamers can also purchase premium in-game items like weapon skins, emotes, characters, and much more with the help of diamonds.

Diamonds are a unique in-game currency that allows players to unlock various in-game items for free. However, the currency itself can only be purchased with real cash. For this, gamers look for ways to get free diamonds in their accounts and often encounter websites and applications calling themselves Free Fire diamond generators.

This article checks the authenticity of Free Fire diamond generators and whether they work or are fake.

Free Fire generators are fake and can get your account banned

Free Fire diamond generators are fraudulent software that makes exaggerated promises about being able to load a player's account with diamonds without having to pay anything. If a player comes across a website or program that claims to provide a safe and secure means to obtain limitless diamonds, it is most likely a hoax.

These diamond generators sometimes ask gamers to provide sensitive account information, such as IDs and passwords, which might jeopardize their account. After that, it is tough for developers and users to get access from the scammer. Players who are found guilty of using their ID to commit any unlawful scheme risk losing their accounts. Garena frequently bans accounts of users found utilizing online diamond-generating services.

Garena also added a statement on its website stating that any party offering diamonds or other premium in-game items is a scam and the only way to remove the user's access from his account. It states"

“If someone is offering you free diamonds or any in-game items at no cost, you’ve probably been targeted by a scammer who wants to gain access to your gaming account and your credit card or who wants to use your device remotely.”

Legit ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards:

Google Opinion Rewards is arguably one of the best applications for players to get free in-game currency. The app works on the GPT or Get Paid To platform, where the app rewards the user with points or cash for completing different tasks. The application is designed by Google and is available for free on Android. Gamers can answer surveys in the app, which rewards them with real cash. Players can collect cash on the app and use it to redeem free diamonds in the FF diamond store with the help of a Google Play account.

2) Play custom rooms and tournaments:

The second way to get free diamonds in Free Fire is to participate in custom rooms and tournaments. Gamers can find many YouTubers hosting daily custom rooms which reward the winner with exciting prices like free diamonds, Booyah Passes, and characters. By playing in these custom rooms and gaining competitive experience, players can also participate in official and bigger tournaments with better prizes.

