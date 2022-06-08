Fact Check: Do Free Fire unlimited diamond generators work?

Free Fire gamers have always been captivated by free diamonds, regardless of whether they possess the premium currency in their account. For the most part, players must pay for diamonds to get premium items in the game.

The featured in-game cosmetics, including outfits, skins, and emotes, have a considerable demand among the audience. While a small section of players have the means to regularly spend money to get hundreds and thousands of diamonds, others have to look for alternatives like events.

Many perpetrators have developed fake diamond generators, typically intending to steal a player’s account by capitalising on their wish for free diamonds. These websites and applications often claim to fill one's account with vast quantities of premium in-game currency for free with just a few clicks.

Free Fire diamond generators: Do they work?

These generators are fake and do not function (Image via Sportskeeda)

For all intents and purposes, Free Fire diamond generators are fake applications that make exaggerated claims about being able to fill up a player’s account with diamonds without having to pay any money.

Diamonds are a premium form of in-game currency, which means that players cannot get them simply by playing the game for free. This should immediately raise a red signal about using the generator. Thus, in reality, these fake tools do more harm to the players.

Information about in-game currency and items is stored on the server, so users can only acquire diamonds through legitimate ways, i.e., through the expenditure of real money, a redeem code, or some other valid method.

What harm can the use of a diamond generator do?

These generators can turn out to be quite harmful (Image via Garena)

Free Fire diamond generators often require gamers to fill in sensitive account information, including their IDs and passwords, which can compromise their account.

In many cases, it covers their screen with advertisements and applications. It even requires them to complete human verification, which is, in truth, simply another technique for the website/app to cover up the fact that the tool does not function in reality.

These advertisements and bloatware applications often consume resources and slow the device. Moreover, the player's account can be banned if it violates anti-cheat policies. Thus, one should avoid all forms of diamond hacks, mods, generators, and more.

What does Garena have to say about free diamonds?

This is what the developers have stated (Image via Garena)

Garena has uploaded a dedicated topic titled “Free or Cheap In-Game Diamonds? It’s Probably a Scam!” on their support website for the players. It states:

“If someone is offering you free diamonds or any in-game items at no cost, you’ve probably been targeted by a scammer who wants to gain access to your gaming account and your credit card or who wants to use your device remotely.”

Are there a few legit ways to get free diamonds?

A few ways can be used to get free diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem codes and the Booyah application are a few legit ways through which users have the option to get diamonds for free.

Moreover, applications like Google Opinion Rewards can be a good and legit option, as they often require players to complete a task to earn rewards that they can later use to purchase the in-game currency. These do not provide diamonds with just a few clicks.

