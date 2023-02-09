5 best tips to win more matches in Free Fire MAX (February 2023)

Free Fire MAX is one of the premium gaming titles from Garena. The title features HD-quality graphics and immersive shooting mechanisms. Players can use different weapons and utilities to eliminate their opponents and win matches.

Players are always eyeing to improve their win rate to get more tier ranking points and get into better guilds. However, the playerbase has good skills and it can be difficult to get a Booyah in each game.

This article lists the five best tips that players can implement in their gameplay to get more wins in Free Fire MAX.

Five tips for players to get more wins in Free Fire MAX

5) Use training grounds for improving aim and accuracy

Players with good aim and accuracy have a better chance of eliminating others, getting the Booyah title, and reaching higher leagues. To improve their skillset, they can visit training grounds and perform different drills to enhance their aim and reflexes.

Along with this, it is recommended to make the necessary changes to the sensitivity settings and HUD controls for better grip and smooth gameplay. After that, players can 1v1 in custom rooms with their pro teammates to improve their crosshair placement and headshot accuracy.

Here are the best sensitivity settings to improve win rate in Free Fire MAX:

General: 90 to 100.

Red Dot: 60-75.

2X Scope: 99.

4X Scope: 95.

Sniper Scope: 20-30.

Free Look: 50-75

4) Get good loot

In Free Fire MAX, players need to have good loot to win a match. For this, it is advised to land in spots with a decent loot spawn rate. It will help them equip themselves with better armor and weapons that can quickly terminate their rivals.

Players can choose landing spots that are familiar to their squad. In these locations, they can quickly spot enemies and kill them to increase their chances of winning the match.

It is advised to land on a location based on one's style of play, which can be hot drops for aggressive players and soft drops for the passive ones.

3) Use of good characters and pets

Garena has added lots of amazing pets and characters for players to choose from and use in the matches. They have special abilities which are very helpful in getting Booyah in Free Fire MAX.

DJ Alok is considered one of the best characters for his healing capability. In the case of pets, players can use Detective Panda, which comes with a skill where players can gain some HP on eliminating opponents. They can also create different characters and pet combos to win more matches.

2) Coordinate well with teammates

The second tip which is very handy in winning a Free Fire MAX is to have good coordination with teammates. Players who play solo don't need to worry as the win depends on their skill set.

Those who play in duos and squads need to go in with regular teammates to have a good synergy. It will help them have each other's backs, and allow them to easily communicate the position of the opponents and take them down.

1) Focus on surviving till the end zones

The best tip for players to get more wins in Free Fire MAX is to focus on surviving till the end zones. This will help them increase their chances of them getting the win by eliminating their opponents.

Players are recommended to have a good set of strategies in the last zones. They can use different buildings and TPP angles to take down their opponents. It is also wise to use vehicles to make quick rotations into safe zones and defend positions against enemy teams.

