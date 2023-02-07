Top 5 guns in Free Fire to avoid in 2023

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded gaming titles in the battle royale genre. The game features impressive weaponry, with guns ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. Gamers love using these weapons varieties to eliminate opponents and improve their stats.

However, developers change the attributes of various weapons to balance the gameplay. In this process, lots of weapons get buffed while others are nerfed.

This article discusses the five guns players must avoid using in Free Fire.

Note: Players from India should avoid installing the BR shooter because it is now banned in the country. Instead, they can play the MAX version. The names in the list mentioned above were all picked by the author.

SCAR and four other weapons to avoid in Free Fire

5) AC80

Sniper and marksman rifles are the deadliest weapons in Free Fire. These guns have pre-equipped scopes and high single-shot damage to eliminate the enemy squad in a few seconds.

In the marksman rifle category, AC80 is one of the least-performing weapons. The rifle has lower base damage than other weapons and attributes like fire rate and accuracy.

Here are the attributes of AC80:

Damage - 71

71 Rate of Fire - 36

36 Range - 78

78 Reload Speed - 55

55 Magazine - 10

10 Accuracy - 51

51 Movement Speed - 77

77 Armor Penetration - 70

4) M1873

The M1873 comes under the pistol category in Free Fire. Unlike other pistols, M1873 features high damage per hit, which can take down an enemy in a single shot.

However, its low range and a magazine capacity of 2 bullets per round can get a player killed in combat. The pistol also has very low accuracy, which requires high precision skills to connect more headshots.

Here are the attributes of M1873

Damage - 94

94 Rate of Fire - 35

35 Range - 8

8 Reload Speed - 41

41 Magazine - 2

2 Accuracy - 10

10 Movement Speed - 88

88 Armor Penetration - 0

3) VSS

VSS features an amazing set of attributes, including an amazing range and accuracy. The gun has a pre-equipped scope and can help spot enemies in mid and long-range combats.

However, the weapon can only carry 15 bullets per round, which can be the deciding factor in a gunfight. The gun is incredibly challenging to operate because there are no extra attachments available in Free Fire.

Here are the attributes of VSS:

Damage - 54

54 Rate of Fire - 48

48 Range - 82

82 Reload Speed - 55

55 Magazine - 15

15 Accuracy - 73

73 Movement Speed - 59

59 Armor Penetration - 0

2) SCAR

SCAR is another assault rifle that players can avoid using in matches. In the attributes, the gun features a meager amount of base damage in the assault rifle genre. Along with this, the gun doesn't have great range and accuracy in spotting and eliminating enemies in mid and long-range battles.

The weapon also needs to have a good set of attachments to improve overall stability. All these reasons allow players to avoid using SCAR in battlegrounds.

Here are the attributes of SCAR:

Damage - 53

53 Rate of Fire - 61

61 Range - 60

60 Reload Speed - 41

41 Magazine - 30

30 Accuracy - 42

42 Movement Speed - 62

62 Armor Penetration - 0

1) FAMAS

FAMAS has become one of the least preferred weapons in Free Fire. The assault rifle features an impeccable set of attributes that are very helpful on the battlefield, with a decent rate of fire and hit damage.

The only major con of the rifle is its burst firing mode. Although the mode is particularly effective at doing massive damage to adversaries, firing bullets in the burst mode demands a high level of expertise.

Here are the attributes of FAMAS:

Damage - 54

54 Rate of Fire - 72

72 Range - 69

69 Reload Speed - 48

48 Magazine - 30

30 Accuracy - 47

47 Movement Speed - 74

74 Armor Penetration - 0

Note: This is just an opinion piece by the writer. The selection of weapons is subjective and varies from player to player.

