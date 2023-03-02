5 best Free Fire tips to use shotguns like a pro (March 2023)

Immersive shooting mechanics and an arsenal of fantastic weapons for players to equip and use on the battlefield make Free Fire a great Battle Royale title. Gamers can choose from a range of different guns, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, and more.

Shotguns are considered the deadliest weapons in this title, capable of clutching an enemy squad in a few seconds. However, it can be difficult for players to use these guns effectively as they only have a few bullets per round and a shorter range. That is why this article will list five tips and tricks regarding shotguns for gamers to utilize in their gameplay in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should avoid playing the same title. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version of the game instead.

Five best tips for Free Fire players to use shotguns to get more kills

5) Using shotguns in the appropriate range

Shotguns have limited range but deal a lot of damage per hit. This is why players must connect the majority of bullets they fire at close range.

Hence, gamers are advised to only use the weapon against enemies that are near them. They can also use suitable characters and pets to enhance the overall attributes of the weapon using. Hayato's Bushido skill is of great use here, as it offers 10% armor penetration boost for every 10% decrease in HP.

4) Weapon choice

Garena has added a lot of options in the shotgun category for players to choose from and wreak havoc on the battleground. This is why it can be difficult for gamers to pick the one that is the best at eliminating enemies. Fortunately, this article can make recommendations based on gun stats.

The most useful shotguns in Free Fire are M1887 and M1914. This is because these weapons feature amazing attributes like 90+ hit damage and facilitate movement speed. Gamers can also purchase upgradable skins for these weapons to further improve their stats and usefulness in matches.

3) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in improving the overall gameplay of a weapon in Free Fire, and gamers can customize them by visiting the Settings menu.

For shotguns, players are advised to keep General Sensitivity on the higher side. This will help them quickly fix the aim onto the opponent's head and shoot. Here are the best set of sensitivity settings to use to get the most out of shotguns in Free Fire:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 60-75

2X Scope: 99

4X Scope: 95

Sniper Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 50-75

Gamers are advised to practice these sensitivities on the training ground. This will help them master newly applied sensitivity settings much more easily.

2) Focus on shooting with accuracy

The second tip for players to use in FF is to practice until they become very accurate with their aim. In general, shotguns don't have high ammo capacity compared to other weapons like assault rifles and SMGs. Therefore, players need to make their bullets count.

Gamers must be aware of the number of bullets they have left and use them wisely. Players can use the TPP (third-person perspective) to their advantage to reload a shotgun or ask their teammates to provide cover fire.

1) Crosshair Placement

The most helpful tip for using shotguns in Free Fire like a pro is to have good crosshair placement. The reticle appears in the middle of the screen. With good crosshair placement, gamers can easily shift and drag their shotgun and aim for the enemy's head and body to deal more damage and eliminate them. Players can also change their reticle from the Settings menu to improve its overall visibility.

