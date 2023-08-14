PUBG Mobile: Recoil control for beginners guide (August 2023)

PUBG Mobile is a popular Battle Royale game that compels players to master a variety of skills to thrive. Recoil control, which entails controlling the upward movement of your weapon when shooting, is one such important skill. Recoil can have a big impact on your accuracy and overall gaming. Although learning to control it can be troublesome, there are several tips that can help you overcome this challenge.

This article goes over three crucial suggestions to improve your recoil control and raise your chances of victory in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to improve recoil control in PUBG Mobile

Understanding recoil patterns

Recoil patterns are the unpredictable pathways that the crosshair of a weapon takes when you fire continually. Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has a distinct recoil pattern that you must learn to effectively manage your bullets. Begin by acquainting yourself with the patterns of the weapons you commonly operate.

There are internet resources that provide visual representations and descriptions of recoil patterns for various firearms. Spend time in training mode as well, practicing shooting while observing the recoil movements.

To manage recoil in PUBG Mobile, slide your finger in the opposite direction of the crosshair's movement. If your weapon kicks up to the right, for example, change your aim down and to the left while firing. It is critical to practice this action until it becomes reflexive.

Spend some time tweaking your sensitivity settings to determine what works best for your playing style. Lower sensitivity levels offer more control but may necessitate larger hand motions.

Burst firing and tap shooting

Continuous spraying is not necessarily the most efficient firing strategy, particularly at medium to long ranges in PUBG Mobile. Instead, use burst or tap shooting to reduce recoil and preserve accuracy.

Burst fire entails firing three to five bullets in quick succession, allowing you to reset the recoil before it gets unbearable. Tap shooting, on the other hand, entails firing single rounds at a controlled rate to secure precision.

Practice your trigger control to put these techniques into action. Tap the fire button quickly for burst firing, and momentarily pause between rounds for tap shooting. Your shots will become more accurate and controlled as you become more acquainted with these tactics.

Remember that each gun has a unique rhythm for burst fire or tap shooting, so experiment with different weapons to build a versatile approach.

Attachments and stance

PUBG Mobile has a variety of attachments that can greatly improve your recoil control. Attachments like vertical and angled grips, compensators, and flash hiders can assist in reducing recoil and improving overall accuracy. Once again, experiment with various attachment combinations to see what works best for your favorite guns.

Recoil control is also affected by your character's stance. It is more noticeable when standing as opposed to crouching or going prone. If you want to stabilize your shots, attempting the latter options can be effective. Not only will this help you control recoil, but it will also give your opponents a smaller target to aim at in PUBG Mobile.