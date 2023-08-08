How to manage weapon recoil like a pro in BGMI (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a high-stakes battle royale game that requires accuracy and expertise. Weapon recoil control is a critical ability because it can have a big impact on your accuracy and overall performance. The vertical and horizontal movement of your weapon after firing a shot is referred to as recoil. Proper recoil control can spell the difference between a successful chicken supper and an early-game exit.

This article will review three crucial tactics for dealing with weapon recoil like a pro in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding weapon recoil patterns, attachments, and more tips for managing weapon recoil like a pro in BGMI

Attachments and stance

Attachments are your first line of defense against uncontrolled recoil and play a critical part in changing a weapon's behavior in BGMI. Recoil mitigation equipment includes compensators, muzzle brakes, vertical grips, and thumb grips. A compensator, for example, minimizes vertical recoil, but a vertical grip improves control over upward movement. However, not all attachments are appropriate for all weapons. Experiment with various combinations to determine the best setup for each weapon type.

Furthermore, changing your position during combat can help with recoil management. Crouching and lying down provide more stability by limiting character mobility. This stabilizing effect extends to your weapon, making recoil management easier.

However, when using these positions, be aware of your surroundings and ensure you have adequate cover, as they can make you more exposed to enemy fire.

Burst fire technique

The spray-and-pray method may be effective in some situations, but if you want accuracy and control, the burst firing technique is your ideal option. Rather than holding the trigger down and hoping for the best, fire in short bursts. This entails rapidly tapping the fire button to shoot a predetermined amount of bullets. Allowing the weapon's recoil to reset between bursts ensures your bullets remain accurate.

The burst fire method requires practice and muscle memory to master. To hone this skill, go to BGMI's Training Mode. Experiment with various weapons and concentrate on maintaining control and accuracy while firing in bursts. As you become proficient in this method, you'll notice your shots land on target more consistently, providing you an advantage in encounters.

Understanding weapon recoil patterns and practice

Each weapon in BGMI has a distinct recoil pattern. Understanding these patterns is critical for good recoil control. Spend time observing and memorizing the movement of a weapon's crosshair after firing. Because of this, you may anticipate and counteract recoil by moving your crosshair in the other direction.

Mastering weapon recoil control requires a lot of practice. While Training Mode provides a controlled setting for practice, putting your skills to the test in live battles is just as important. Examine your gaming for instances where recoil control could have been better. Concentrate on gaining knowledge from each engagement and steadily improving your techniques in BGMI.