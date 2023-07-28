How to control vertical recoil in BGMI

Understanding vertical recoil control is critical for accurate shooting and victory in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It gives you a competitive advantage in the high-octane battle royale game. Vertical recoil, or the upward movement of your weapon when shooting, can be difficult to control. This article looks at some useful approaches for improving your vertical recoil control and overall gaming.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips for controlling vertical recoil in BGMI

Understanding vertical recoil

Vertical recoil occurs when the barrel of a weapon rises after shooting, impacting the accuracy of subsequent shots. It is an important component in BGMI because precision shooting is necessary for eliminating opponents and remaining alive in the game.

Understanding the vertical recoil pattern and behavior for each weapon is critical for designing successful recoil control tactics in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Weapon choice

Choose weapons with acceptable vertical recoil that fit your playstyle. Some BGMI guns have more recoil than others, making them more difficult to control.

Choose weapons with moderate recoil, such as the M416, SCAR-L, or UMP45, which are popular among gamers looking for more control in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Practice in Training Mode

BGMI's Training Mode provides a controlled environment for practicing recoil control. Spend some time getting to know different guns and their recoil characteristics in the game.

Concentrate on bursts and single shots to see how the weapon reacts while shooting. Increase the length of your bursts gradually until you can successfully control the vertical recoil of the weapon.

Grip and attachments

To lessen vertical recoil, use appropriate attachments in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Vertical grips and thumb grips are great for reducing recoil.

Using a compensator or muzzle brake also minimizes vertical and horizontal recoil, improving overall weapon stability. Experiment with different grips and attachments to see what works best for you.

Sensitivity settings

Adjust the sensitivity levels to your liking and playing style. Lower sensitivity allows for more precise control but may slow down quick motions, whilst higher sensitivity allows for faster reactions but can make recoil control difficult.

Strike a balance that is comfortable for you while also allowing you to successfully regulate recoil in the game.

Learning the burst technique

Instead of continuously pressing the fire button, practice brief bursts of three to five bullets. Allow the weapon to reset between bursts, which lessens vertical recoil greatly.

This strategy improves accuracy, saves ammunition, and keeps control of the weapon during combat.

Crouch and prone

To lessen vertical recoil, use the crouch and prone mechanics in BGMI.

The weapon's stability improves when crouched or prone, making it easier to regulate vertical recoil during battles in the game.