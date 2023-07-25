5 tips and tricks for dealing with prone enemies in BGMI

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), encountering prone enemies can be challenging as they blend into the landscape and become elusive. Dealing with such adversaries involves a combination of keen observation, precise tactics, and good communication. Using prudent strategies, you can obtain a competitive advantage and boost your chances of winning in the exciting battle royale arena of BGMI.

This article looks at practical ways to improve gameplay when facing prone opponents in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best ways to deal with prone enemies in BGMI

1) Utilize sound to your advantage

Sound is extremely important in BGMI and can provide significant information about surrounding adversaries. Listen for any rustling or movement sounds when dealing with prone opponents. Prone players frequently alter stances or adjust their aim, resulting in auditory cues.

Keep the volume up and your headphones on to better identify these sounds and correctly pinpoint the enemy's location. You can anticipate their movements, pre-aim, and gain an advantage in confrontations by relying on acoustic clues.

Furthermore, near probable prone enemy areas, hurl grenades or fire suppressed weapons to scare them off. The sound may cause the opponent to react, thus revealing their position. However, be cautious because this method can alert other surrounding players to your existence in BGMI.

2) Master scanning techniques

Developing efficient scanning tactics is critical while dealing with prone adversaries in BGMI. When surveying an area, avoid making predictable actions since this can make you an easy target. To minimize exposure, utilize a combination of the quick peek feature and scanning with a scope when looking for prone enemies

Additionally, move between different viewing angles frequently and change your camera sensitivity settings to balance speedy scanning and accurate targeting. Additionally, when running, practice using the "free look" function to keep an eye out for potential hazards without changing your character's course. These scanning techniques can let you locate and respond to prone enemies more effectively.

3) Leverage grenades and utility

In BGMI, grenades and utility items are useful tools for dealing with prone opponents. To flush out or disorient attackers in prone positions, use frag grenades, Molotov cocktails, and smoke grenades. A well-placed grenade might compel foes to move or leave their cover, exposing them to your gunfire or an ambush.

Smoke grenades, on the other hand, can generate a brief smoke, allowing you to move or reposition yourself safely without disclosing your movements. This function is especially useful when you suspect the presence of an enemy but lack a clear line of sight.

4) Use height advantage and terrain

When dealing with prone adversaries, capitalizing on height and terrain characteristics is crucial. Position yourself on higher ground or behind cover whenever feasible to maximize your visibility and shooting options. You can identify prone opponents more easily from a higher vantage point, providing you with a huge edge.

Similarly, use natural obstacles such as rocks, trees, and walls to reduce your exposure when traveling. Plan your movements carefully and use the terrain to approach suspected prone foes while minimizing the danger of being detected and shot in BGMI.

5) Coordinate with teammates

Coordination with teammates can substantially improve your ability to deal with prone foes in squad battles. Notify your crew of potential enemy locations and relay any audio cues you hear. Coordinate grenade throwing or utility usage as well to maximize their effectiveness and draw prone adversaries out of cover.

Teamwork can also help in scanning and maintaining situational awareness. Assign varied views to each team member to ensure the entire area is covered. This reduces your chances of missing a vulnerable opponent, allowing you to swiftly eliminate them in BGMI.