How to effectively push enemy positions in BGMI

Pushing enemy positions effectively in BGMI is a fundamental skill necessary for success in this competitive battle royale game. With some valuable tips, you'll be well-prepared to rush foes and emerge as the dominant player. This article delves into strategies to adopt while pushing enemy positions in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Analyzing your gameplay and implementing the following into your gameplay will give you a competitive edge over your foes in this battle royale game.

Best way to push enemy positions in BGMI

The best way to rush foes in this title involves a few things, the first of which is map awareness.

Map awareness

The first step towards efficiently pushing enemy positions in BGMI is to understand the map. Familiarize yourself with critical sites, hotspots, and popular camping spots where opponents may be lurking. Keep an eye on the diminishing play zone to predict adversary moves and plan your pushes accordingly.

Also, pay attention to audio signals like gunshots and footsteps to locate enemy positions and gain a tactical advantage.

Team communication

Communication is critical for successful position pushing in team-based games. Make precise and straightforward calls to notify your allies of enemy positions, movements, and intentions. This way, your team will coordinate their efforts and prevent taking unnecessary damage in BGMI.

Positioning and cover

Analyze your location before engaging in a push. Use natural covers such as rocks, trees, and buildings to protect yourself while rushing your foes. Avoid open areas and adopt a low profile to reduce the possibility of being seen before you strike.

When making your move, consider getting the high-ground advantage, which provides superior visibility and firing angles.

Flanking and distracting

Flanking is a great way to catch your opponents off guard. While some of your friends fight the enemy head-on, strike them from the side or behind. This will divert their focus and make it more difficult for them to counter your attack.

Making noise or throwing grenades at adversaries can generate opportunities for your teammates to push or redeploy as well.

Time your push

It is critical to rush enemies at the correct time. Avoid attacking multiple adversaries at the same time to avoid getting overwhelmed. Instead, search for openings after a fight when foes are preoccupied or low on health. Pushing while your opponent is healing or looting can catch them off guard, giving you the advantage.

Utilize grenades and equipment

During enemy position pushes, grenades and other equipment can be game changers. Smokes can be used for cover while you close in on the foe, while frags and molotov cocktails can be used to force foes out of their hiding places. Stun grenades can leave opponents in a state of confusion, giving you a few seconds to exploit them.

Maintain team coordination

Maintaining coordination with your team is critical in BGMI. Avoid breaking up too often, as this can make you susceptible to ambushes. If one of your comrades falls, offer cover fire and try to revive them when it's safe.