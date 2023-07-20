Top 5 BGMI strategies for playing in foggy weather

Foggy weather can pose a unique threat to players in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), as it greatly reduces visibility. This makes it more difficult to see enemies and navigate the battlefield. In such harsh conditions, players must adjust their strategy to maximize their chances of survival and a Chicken Dinner. This article will offer five tactics for succeeding in foggy conditions in BGMI.

These pointers will assist players in navigating BGMI's foggy weather and increasing their chances of landing a prized Chicken Dinner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best strategies to use while playing in foggy weather in BGMI

5) Prioritize sound awareness to get an advantage

Your vision will be severely limited during a fog, making it imperative to rely on other senses, especially sound. Adjust your in-game settings by increasing the master volume to enhance the sound of footsteps and gunshots. This will help you detect enemy movement more accurately. A good pair of headphones can greatly assist in distinguishing sounds and the direction they're coming from.

Additionally, practice active listening during gameplay. Pay close attention to the intensity of sounds; this can help determine the proximity of opponents. Be cautious of enemy ambushes, and constantly scan your surroundings while moving to avoid getting caught off-guard.

4) Optimize weapon selection for any surprise encounter

Choosing the right weapons is crucial in foggy weather, where long-range engagements become challenging. This is why most players engage in close-quarters gunfights in such conditions.

Equip guns that excel in close to mid-range combat, such as shotguns, submachine guns (SMGs), and assault rifles. These offer better accuracy and higher damage potential at shorter distances, giving you an advantage in foggy encounters in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Equip a 2x or 3x scope to maintain visibility across a short range. Moreover, either optic is effective enough for you to engage enemies at a distance. Avoid using high-magnification scopes, which can hinder your vision and reduce your situational awareness in BGMI.

3) Employing smart movement and positioning is necessary

In foggy conditions, stealth and positioning become paramount in BGMI. Avoid sprinting in open areas, as you may unknowingly stumble upon an enemy waiting for someone to ambush. Instead, crouch or walk to minimize noise and reduce your detection radius. Use covers like trees, rocks, and buildings to hide from foes and break their lines of sight in BGMI.

Additionally, avoid going forward in a straight line, as it makes you predictable and vulnerable. Make irregular or erratic movements to be less predictable, and always keep an eye on your map to be aware of the safe zone's location and any potential threats.

2) Teamwork and communication in Battlegrounds Mobile India

A foggy weather emphasizes the importance of teamwork and communication among squad members. Regularly share information about enemy locations and movement. Form and use tactical plans to coordinate effectively. Use the in-game voice chat or third-party apps to stay in touch with your squad, as clear and timely communication can make the difference between victory and defeat.

Assign roles to each squad member based on their strengths and preferences. Having designated roles, such as scout, sniper, and assaulter, can help create a well-balanced team that adapts better to the challenges of foggy weather in BGMI.

1) Utilizing grenades in the game

Grenades can be game-changers in foggy conditions, especially on the Sanhok map. Use smokes to create a cover, making it harder for enemies to spot you or your squad. These grenades are particularly useful when reviving fallen teammates or moving around in open areas with little cover.

Stun grenades or flashbangs can also provide a tactical advantage in close-quarter engagements. Disorienting opponents with these grenades can give you the upper hand in critical situations, where quick reactions are essential in BGMI.