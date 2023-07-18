Best tips and tricks for flanking enemies in BGMI

Flanking is a powerful strategy in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) that can offer you a significant advantage over your opponents. You can catch enemies by surprise, secure kills, and boost your chances of survival by approaching them from unexpected angles. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, flanking will help you rule the battlefield and outmaneuver your opponents easily.

This article will look at the greatest tips and methods for completing flanks in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best ways to flank your enemies in BGMI

1) Map awareness

It is critical to have a strong awareness of the map before trying a flank. Examine the layout, geography, and important spots.

Determine spots that provide cover, vantage points, and other routes allowing you to approach the opponent undetected. Keep an eye on the mini-map for enemy movement and organize your flanks accordingly in BGMI.

2) Communication and coordination

Flanking works best in groups, where coordination and communication with your squadmates are essential.

Assign duties and ensure everyone knows what they are responsible for during the flank. This synchronization will aid in the execution of the maneuver and boost your chances of success in BGMI.

3) Timing and distraction

When executing a flank, timing is important. Coordination of your approach with distractions or engagements caused by your teammates is essential.

You can maneuver about to catch your opponents off guard as your comrades engage the enemy from the front. The distraction will draw their focus away from you, allowing you to flank them with little resistance.

4) Employ smoke grenades

Smoke grenades are useful for creating a distraction and concealing your activity.

To block the enemy's view, throw smoke grenades in their line of sight or between you and the enemy. This will give you cover and make it more difficult for them to identify your flank in BGMI.

5) Utilize suppressor attachments

Using a suppressor on your weapon greatly minimizes the sound of your rounds.

This can help you retain stealth during a flank because opponents will have difficulty determining your location based only on gunfire. Combine this with a vehicle silencer to remain inconspicuous while closing in on your target.

6) Flank on high ground

Choose a flanking approach that permits you to gain higher ground wherever possible.

You obtain a superior line of sight and can attack from a more advantageous position if you position yourself above the enemy. This will provide you with more cover options, better visibility, and higher accuracy in BGMI.

7) Use vehicles wisely

Vehicles can be useful tools for fast-performing flanks in BGMI. Choose a vehicle with adequate speed, maneuverability, and concealment, such as a Dacia or UAZ.

Be aware of their noise and avoid driving directly at the opponent. To maintain stealth, park the car a little distance from the target place and proceed on foot.

8) Use grenades

Grenades are great for disrupting an opponent's posture and creating mayhem.

Use frag grenades or Molotov cocktails to push foes out of cover or to reposition them. While they are disoriented, this can provide the perfect opportunity for you to launch your flank in BGMI.

9) Utilize the prone position

Going prone can make you less visible and provide more shelter during a flank.

Drop to the ground when you approach your target or remain hidden while waiting for the appropriate moment to strike. Crawling through grass or bushes might help with disguise.

10) Know when to engage

Flanking does not necessarily imply immediately going for the kill in BGMI. Before engaging in combat, it is sometimes more advantageous to gather information or transmit enemy positions to your team.

Use your flank to scout, gather intelligence, or transmit information to your colleagues so they can organize their maneuvers properly. Engage only when you have a clear advantage or your opponent is preoccupied.