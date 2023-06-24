3 best ways to use smoke grenades in BGMI

BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, is one of Krafton's most popular battle royale titles for Android and iOS platforms. Ever since it was unbanned by the Indian government for a three-month trial period, fans have jumped back into the game's battle royale action. They are joined by new players who are looking to test their combat/survival skills and get to the top of the leaderboard.

BGMI offers plenty of weapons and utilities that can be used against opponents for both offensive and defensive purposes. One such utility that is commonly used for defense is the smoke grenade. When deployed, this item releases a thick cloud of smoke that hides you from enemies and allows you to escape or attack them when the opportunity presents itself.

Smoke grenades in BGMI can be used effectively in various ways. It is important to learn how to use them effectively in order to increase your chances of survival in the game. You can head over to the training room to practice the use of smoke grenades before you officially use them on the field.

Listed below are three of the best ways you can use smoke grenades in BGMI. While you can use them for both offensive and defensive purposes, it is highly recommended that you use them for defense if you are a beginner. You can use them for offensive purposes if you follow an aggressive playstyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

How to effectively use smoke grenades in BGMI

1) Healing and revival

Use smoke grenades to heal and revive teammates (Image via Krafton)

Smoke grenades are widely used in BGMI to create a temporary cover for healing oneself and reviving injured teammates. If you are running low on health and are being overwhelmed by multiple opponents, you can deploy a smoke grenade and use the little amount of time you have to heal yourself and escape.

When playing with a squad, you can do the same for your teammates. Throwing a smoke grenade will allow you to revive allies who are injured, so you can all get back into the fight immediately.

However, to ensure this works well, you'll need to throw the smoke grenade at the right angle, distance, and timing. Otherwise, it is useless, and you will be eliminated early. This is why training yourself to use smoke grenades is mandatory before you get on the field.

2) Use as a distraction

Smoke grenades in BGMI can be used as a tool for distraction in two ways.

The first method requires you to direct throwing a smoke grenade at an enemy. Throwing a smoke grenade at your opponent will restrict their vision and render them unable to attack at the moment. However, make sure you do this at the right time and from the right angle. You can use this opportunity to shoot at your visually-incapacitated foe.

The second method requires you to throw a smoke grenade nearby as a diversion and quickly move to another spot, from where you can quickly eliminate your distracted opponent.

These are the best ways smoke grenades can be used for offensive purposes and will ultimately help push your rank further.

3) Looting airdrops

Looting airdrops in BGMI is a risky process as they land on open areas, leaving you exposed to attacks from opponents.

Since you won't be able to find much cover in such situations, you can use a smoke grenade as a temporary cover and loot airdrops without being seen.

This is the safest way to collect more loot and ensure your survival in the process.

