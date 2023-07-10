Grenade tactics: Smoke, Frag, and Molotov usage in BGMI

Grenades are essential weapons in the fast-paced Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) engagements. Smoke grenades, frag grenades, and Molotov cocktails are three of the most regularly used throwables in the game. Each possesses distinct qualities that can be carefully thrown to gain an advantage in battle. Understanding and mastering their potential is critical for players looking to flourish in BGMI's tough gameplay.

In this article, we will look at all three types of grenades utilized in BGMI and how to use them effectively.

How to use Smoke grenades, Frag grenades, and Molotov cocktails in BGMI?

Smoke grenades

Smoke grenades are adaptable throwables that produce a dense cloud of smoke, blocking eyesight and offering shelter for players. Here are some tactical applications for smoke grenades in BGMI:

Movement and positioning: Smoke grenades are great for traveling between cover or across wide areas. You can obstruct the opponent's view and safely relocate without being spotted.

Reviving teammates: When a teammate falls, deploy a smoke grenade to create a protective smokescreen and safely revive them. This decreases the possibility of being exposed to enemy fire during the revival process.

Looting and healing: Smoke grenades can be used to hide while looting or healing in public. This reduces the possibility of being detected by opponents and allows you to conduct these critical activities more securely.

Frag grenades

Frag grenades are explosive devices that severely damage players inside their blast radius. The proper use of frag grenades can provide you with a decisive advantage in warfare. Here's how to use them effectively in BGMI:

Flush out enemies: Toss a frag grenade to push an opponent out of their location if you feel they are camping in a building or behind the cover. The explosion will kill or compel them to move, giving you the upper hand.

Area denial: Frag grenades prevent adversaries from advancing or occupying a certain region. You can dissuade opponents and gain control of the battlefield by strategically placing them in crucial checkpoints or high-traffic regions.

Finishing injured enemies: If you've already harmed an enemy, but they manage to seek shelter and heal, a well-placed frag grenade can finish them off quickly. This needs precision and timing, so practice your throwing abilities.

Molotov cocktails

Molotov cocktails are volatile throwables that, when thrown, generate a pool of fire. They're great at denying territory and inflicting harm over time. Consider the following strategies while employing these:

Area denial: Molotov cocktails, like frag grenades, can be used to cut off passageways or hinder opponent mobility. The fire ignited by a Molotov cocktail causes enemies to take damage or seek alternate ways, giving you an advantage.

Flushing out enemies: A Molotov cocktail can force an enemy to relocate or receive damage if you suspect they are hidden in a room or behind cover. Toss it into their hiding area to cause confusion and gain an advantage during the fight.

Healing denial: If you observe an opponent trying to heal undercover, a Molotov can be utilized to stop them. You can impede their healing and take advantage of their vulnerability by tossing it precisely in BGMI.

