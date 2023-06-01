Top 5 ways to use grenades after BGMI unban

BGMI finally returned to India after 10 long months of being banned, and fans are now grinding hard in-game. Its servers are open, and anyone who hasn't updated the game yet can patch it to enjoy the latest features and use their favorite weapons, be it guns or grenades. Like firearms, one needs to know how to properly utilize projectiles to do well in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

One can employ a grenade in multiple ways and for various purposes. These throwables can be used to attack enemies or create a distraction. Therefore, players, especially newbies, must consider picking up grenades when playing a match in BGMI. With that in mind, here are five ways to best utilize these projectiles.

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India): Five best ways to use grenades

5) Suitable for rushing

Rushing enemies is a part of this game, as it enables players to assert themselves on the battlefield and increase their finish/kill count (K/D or F/D ratio). Frag or smoke grenades can play a crucial role in attacking opponents during a match. Furthermore, the former type of projectile will also allow players to deal some damage to foes.

One can throw a smoke or stun grenade to hinder their enemies' vision. At the same time, players can also use a frag grenade to inspire panic among enemies camping inside a building. Using this projectile will disrupt opponents' plans to play safe while also making them vulnerable to explosive damage.

4) Best way to counter-attack

In some situations, players find them overpowered by enemy squads. Thus, it is smart to employ frag grenades in such scenarios to drive away opponents with explosive damage. Counter-attacking with these throwables is most useful when players are on defense with their allies knocked out and enemies rushing them from multiple directions.

Employing frags can also grant gamers a break of a few seconds. Similarly, one can drop a smoke grenade around them and revive their knocked-out teammates to come up with their next in-match move.

3) Ideal for creating confusion among enemies on the battlefield

Apart from being crucial while rushing, grenades are excellent alternatives when it comes to confusing opponents regarding one's location. Players can use these throwables to manipulate enemies when trying to change their positioning on BGMI's battlefield.

All gamers must do is drop a projectile at a random spot away from their locations. If they use a frag or a stun grenade, its blast will appear on the enemies' minimap. This feature can be used to mislead them. Generally, using a smoke grenade will be enough to confuse opponents regarding your position.

2) Assist in escapes

One cannot win all mini-fights during a BGMI match, meaning they have to retreat at some point. As mentioned in the previous step, grenades are ideal for confusing enemies, which players can use to their advantage when they want to make an escape.

For instance, BGMI players can throw smoke grenades to create a false wall that hinders enemies' vision. This can help you make an easy escape.

1) Recommended for the final circle battles

PUBG Mobile and BGMI's BR matches take place with a continuously shrinking play zone, making players move from one location to another. Therefore, if the last zone ends up in an open field, many often go prone and use grass to keep themselves out of clear sight.

In such scenarios, players can throw a few grenades to ensure enemies are not lurking in the grass.

Aside from this, one can also use the explosive damage of frag grenades on foes hiding inside a building during the final play zone of a BGMI match.

One must keep the timing, trajectory, and position of a throw to maximize the damage from a frag grenade. In addition to that, players should cook their projectiles well before using them in a Battlegrounds Mobile India match.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinion.

