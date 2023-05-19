5 best features of PUBG Mobile 2.6 update

Krafton and Level Infinite have consistently been uploading promos of the PUBG Mobile 2.6 version for the past few days, and the update is finally here. As the developers have already finished the rollout, every player can access the 2.6 update on their devices. Needless to say, like any other PUBG Mobile patch, the 2.6 version has also brought some promising features to the popular battle royale shooter.

PUBGM 2.6 version welcomed a new themed mode, Dinoground. At the same time, the newest version has also introduced plenty of other impressive additions like the Full-Auto Mod attachment, Companion Spectating System, and more.

Disclaimer: The following list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 version: Top 5 features to watch out for in the latest update

Here's the list of the top five features that players can access in the PUBG Mobile 2.6 version:

1) Full-Auto Mod attachment

Full-Auto Mod attachment for MK47 and M16A4 (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile's two notable weapons, MK47 and M16A4, allow players to shine at close to medium range with their burst fire mode. However, both weapons are not ideal for newbies who can't control the recoil when multiple rounds are fired per shot.

As the name suggests, the Full-Auto Mod attachment lets you turn the firing mode into fully automatic. Thus, the unique addition in PUBGM 2.6 version makes it easier for beginners to use the M16A4 and MK47, especially the latter, which has a considerably high recoil.

2) Convertible Sports Car Mechanic

Another unique feature developers have added in PUBG Mobile via the latest patch update is Sports Car Mechanic, which players can use for Mirado. The devs have clubbed Mirado (Closed Top) and Mirado (Open Top) together under the same vehicle, which now has a retractable roof.

Although the new feature might not have much tactical advantage for the majority of a match, it certainly provides a unique visual appeal. Players can tap a specific button to close or open the roof while driving Mirado, the only vehicle in PUBGM, to get the special feature.

Apart from the Convertible Sports Car Mechanic for Mirado, developers have also optimized the vehicle in the game regarding another popular car, UAZ. The Open and Close Top UAZ are now the same car. Furthermore, the skins for UAZ (Closed Top) are now usable for the usual UAZ.

3) Companion Spectating System

All-new Companion Spectating System (Image via Krafton)

With the aim of enhancing the gaming experience, the developers have introduced the Companion Spectating System in the classic Battle Royale mode. This new system allows players who have been eliminated from the game to serve as companions to their teammates for the remainder of the match.

Those players whose teammates don't have a companion or have one that doesn't support the new system will turn into Ray. However, if your teammates' companion supports the new system, you will be left with two options, i.e., turn into Ray or the companion for the remainder of the game.

Turning into a companion allows you to perform various actions, including running, jumping, swimming, or using companion emotes. However, the in-match details like supplies or enemies (on the map) will remain hidden from companions and obstacles won't affect them.

Furthermore, the companion is visible to the teammates, and the visibility can be adjusted via the settings.

4) Dinosaur Mini-Games in the Dinoground

Dinosaur Mini-Games (Image via Krafton)

Dinoground is the newest themed mode for PUBG Mobile that promises a brand-new gaming environment with Dino Settlement (themed area) and Primal Zones (small themed area). Alongside the availability of dinosaurs that you can tame and ride, Dinoground also brings mini-games.

The dinosaur mini-games in the Dinoground include Pterosaur Hoops and Velociraptor Jumping. The former features hoops in the Primal Zones and hanging from hot air balloons. You need to ride a Pterosaur to attain treasure-based rewards within a certain time frame.

On the other hand, Velociraptor Jumping requires players to ride a Velociraptor in Primal Zones. PUBG Mobile players will then have to try jumping towards the higher platforms, where treasures are available. Needless to say, both mini-games are addictive and one of the best features of the latest PUBG Mobile patch update.

5) PUBGM GO! - New Template for World of Wonder

PUBGM GO! in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

PUBGM GO! is the newest template for the game's World of Wonder (beta) mode. It is a parkour-inspired game that features multiple players. You will need to overcome various obstacles and hidden traps to win against your enemies in a time-bound challenge. The first player to cross the finish line will emerge victorious.

Note: PUBG Mobile and its regional variant Battlegrounds Mobile India are banned in India. Thus, Indian users must avoid installing PUBGM from any third-party sources.

