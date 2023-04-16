Top 5 games like BGMI in 2023

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an Indian-specific variant of PUBG Mobile, was at the top of its game with its popularity among the players before it got blocked in the country in July 2022. Despite the indefinite ban, the game servers are still active, and users are still focusing on playing their favorite games without any hassle. However, the only issue with BGMI is the absence of new content for more than eight months.

Since the Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) implemented a prohibition on BGMI, Krafton has not been able to roll out a new patch update due to the game's unavailability from Google Play and Apple App Store. However, even if players are bored of witnessing the same content in the Indian PUBG Mobile variant, they can find many games like BGMI via virtual application stores.

Note: As BGMI is banned in India, players must avoid downloading its APK and OBB from any third-party and unauthorized website or source.

Scarfall and 4 other games that are BGMI-like and can be played in India

Here are the top five picks that have similar gameplay to the fan-favorite title, BGMI:

1) PUBG New State/New State Mobile

New State Mobile offers a superior quality of graphics (Image via Krafton)

Initially known as PUBG New State, New State Mobile is one of the best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, as Krafton has backed both titles. There are similarities in the designs of buildings, weapons, characters, and many other gameplay elements. Still, New State Mobile provides a different in-game experience with its futuristic theme.

One can observe some differences in the graphics and gun mechanics of New State, which are significantly contrasting to that of Battlegrounds Mobile India. At the same time, the pattern of a Battle Royale match is almost indistinguishable, and players can quickly get used to this game if they give it some time.

Along with all gameplay features, this title also has a Royale Pass equivalent to a Survivor Pass, which players can purchase every season to get various in-game collectibles. In addition, the in-game shop and events also provide great accessories for multiple customizations.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile boasts a high-octane, action-packed gaming experience (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty franchise is well-known for bringing some exciting FPS games on PC and console platforms. The franchise's Android and iOS title, COD Mobile, takes inspiration from the content of the main series and brings various fan-favorite MP maps, weapons, operators, and other features from different Call of Duty games.

Although Call of Duty Mobile is an impressive FPS Multiplayer game with the availability of a massive catalog of maps and modes, its Battle Royale section is also quite interesting. COD Mobile's primary Battle Royale mode bears many similarities to that of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, offering various variations of BR gameplay.

The availability of a unique health system, BR classes, different gun mechanics, perks, weapon blueprints, and more might initially make it difficult for BGMI players to get used to Call of Duty Mobile's BR. However, after a few games, players can find COD Mobile's Battle Royale equally, if not more engaging than Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is a massive catalog of character and pet skills (Image via Garena)

Due to the sub-par visual quality and game physics, Free Fire MAX can seem like a downgrade for many BGMI players. However, if players can bear with the average graphics of FF MAX, they can find the game more engaging than a plethora of BR titles available in the Google Play Store.

The game offers a complete library of character abilities and pet skills, alongside various other loadout items that one can use to their tactical advantage on the battlefield. Although the gameplay is almost the same as that of BGMI, Free Fire MAX does provide a fast-paced conclusion to matches.

The guns don't have massive recoil, which is excellent for players who find it hard to control weapons in BGMI. Apart from the gameplay features, Free Fire MAX is also well-known for its impressive and unique in-game cosmetics, which players can procure with in-app purchases, i.e., diamonds.

4) Battle Prime

Players, who are bored of BGMI's same content, can try out free-to-play BR shooter Battle Prime. Bearing similarities to Call of Duty Mobile, Battle Prime is not the best game out there and still needs some optimizations. However, despite its average gameplay, players can get hooked on it and experience its high-octane action.

The game boasts plenty of guns and characters, while one can find more than enough cosmetics to try in Battle Prime. However, the game is only the best alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India if players want to experience new MP battles from a third-person perspective.

Apart from similarities with BGMI and COD Mobile's MP modes, Battle Prime also has a Battle Pass (like Royale Pass), which releases new themed rewards now and then.

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall The Royale Combat is a decent low-end alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Phoenix Games Teams)

The final game on this list that bear similarities with BGMI is ScarFall: The Royale Combat. It is a decent option if players don't own a fancy smartphone but want to enjoy the Battle Royale gameplay with weapons similar to PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Although the game needs some fixes, players can still find ScarFall quite enjoyable. Moreover, the game has multiple modes, including BR Classic, BR Survival, and Team Death Match, available on maps like Iceland, Andaman, Boneyard, and Arsenal.

Interestingly, one can procure cosmetics for characters, guns, vehicles, and more from the in-game shop in ScarFall. The game lets players create a private server and play with their friends.

Disclaimer: The games are not listed in any particular order and reflect the writer's opinions. Readers can still explore Google Play Store or Apple App Store to find match game that suits their liking.

Poll : 0 votes