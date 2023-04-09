Call of Duty Mobile's Pick Your Legendary Weapon event brings back Type 25, MK2, and UL736 weapon blueprints

Since its global release, Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) has consistently received new content every month. As a result, users get to welcome new events on a regular basis. The latest lucky draw, Pick Your Legendary Weapon, is one such inclusion, and it offers some astonishing rewards to players who are willing to spend CP.

The COD Mobile event has brought back three legendary weapon blueprints for Type 25, MK2, and UL736. However, interested readers will need hundreds (or thousands) of COD Points to pull their desired item from the reward pool.

Call of Duty Mobile Pick Your Legendary Weapon draw: Rewards, odds, costs, and more about the latest event

Legendary blueprints for Type 25, MK2, and UL736 in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The Type 25 - Magnetic Engine, MK2 - Helix Grade, and UL736 - Depth Charge are the key highlights of this Pick Your Legendary Weapon lucky draw in Call of Duty Mobile. However, none of their permanent camos are available in the prize pool. Players must get an Exchange Token and use it to redeem their favorite legendary weapon blueprint from the new event.

Initially, a draw costs 30 CP (variable with servers), while 10 pulls at a time are priced at 450 COD Points. On top of that, there are certain unlockable milestones that COD Mobile players reach after a certain number of draws in the Pick Your Legendary Weapon event:

Draw 20 times - Get 10 free draws

- Get 10 free draws Draw 40 times - Get 10 free draws

- Get 10 free draws Draw 80 times - Get one Exchange Token for free

- Get one Exchange Token for free Draw 160 times - Get one Exchange Token for free

- Get one Exchange Token for free Draw 240 times - Get one Exchange Token for free

An Exchange Token to redeem legendary guns in the Call of Duty Mobile event (Image via Activision)

If players are unable to pull an Exchange Token from the reward pool, they will have to draw at least 240 times to unlock all three legendary weapon blueprints — the Type 25 - Magnetic Engine, MK2 - Helix Grade, and UL736 - Depth Charge — from the Exchange Store in the newest event.

Reward pool of Pick Your Legendary Weapon event in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Here are the items in the prize pool and one's odds of acquiring them in Call of Duty Mobile:

Exchange Token - 0.30%

- 0.30% Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (10d) - 0.80%

- 0.80% MK2 - Helix Grade (10d) - 0.90%

- 0.90% UL736 - Depth Charge - 1.00%

- 1.00% Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (7d) - 1.10%

- 1.10% MK2 - Helix Grade (7d) - 1.20%

- 1.20% UL736 - Depth Charge (7d) - 1.30%

1.30% Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (5d) - 1.40%

1.40% MK2 - Helix Grade (5d) - 1.50%

1.50% UL736 - Depth Charge (5d) - 1.60%

1.60% Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (3d) - 2.00%

- 2.00% MK2 - Helix Grade (3d) - 2.10%

- 2.10% UL736 - Depth Charge (3d) - 2.20%

- 2.20% Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (2d) - 2.30%

- 2.30% MK2 - Helix Grade (2d) - 2.40%

- 2.40% UL736 - Depth Charge (2d) - 2.50%

- 2.50% Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (1d) - 24.00%

- 24.00% MK2 - Helix Grade (1d) - 25.00%

- 25.00% UL736 - Depth Charge (1d) - 26.40%

Fans must also note that they will get to convert the limited-time rewards into coins in the Storage Box. 20 of these coins will grant free draws in COD Mobile, so players can save CP on some pulls.

Note: The event will remain online in Call of Duty Mobile till April 29, 2023. The cost of each pull (or ten pulls at a time) increases after a certain number of draws. Moreover, the price per draw also varies from user to user and server to server, which makes getting desired items more expensive for many COD Mobile Players.

Poll : 0 votes