Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Easter Prop Hunt, Dark Beats Draw, and more content coming this week (April 2023)

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) welcomed its Season 3 a few days back alongside tons of new optimizations and additions. Players witnessed a revamped rank series, a brand-new edition of Battle Pass, a new introduction in BP Vault, and more in-game content with the Season 3 update. However, the game is expected to receive events, draws, and in-game modes before the release of the next update.

This week, the developers will likely bring plenty of new content in the form of new game modes and events, including Easter Prop Hunt, Armor Up Seasonal Challenge, and more. Today's article will discuss the content coming to Call of Duty Mobile this week.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush - All events, game modes, and other content releasing in-game this week

As the update got rolled out a few days before the launch of COD Mobile Season 3: Rush, Activision was swift with the inclusion of new events, lucky draws, and other additions. As of this writing, the following events and modes are already available in the game:

Unstoppable! Seasonal Challenge

Chromatic Feast-Themed Event

Mosh Mosh Baby Featured Event

Gun Game Moshpit - Multiplayer section

Besides the additions mentioned above, Activision introduced the much-awaited Balanced Brilliance Mythic Drop, which brought the QQ9 - Dual Kinetics (Mythic weapon blueprint) and other time-limited collectibles with it on April 1, 2023. At the same time, the 10v10 Collection and Alcatraz have already been excluded from the MP and BR sections.

The developers now have similar plans for this week, as players will get to see the launch of the following content in Call of Duty Mobile:

Shipment 1944: Reloaded - Multiplayer section - From April 4-10

- From April 4-10 Easter Prop Hunt - Multiplayer section - From April 4-20

- From April 4-20 Armor Up Seasonal Challenge - Events section - From April 4-26

- From April 4-26 BR Sniper Isolated - Battle Royale section - From April 6-12

- From April 6-12 Big Head Blizzard - Multiplayer section - From April 7-13

- From April 7-13 Dark Beats Draw - April 7-20

- April 7-20 Easy Target Featured Event - Events section - April 7-13

- April 7-13 Ground War - April 7-9

The Dark Beats Draw, scheduled to commence on April 7, will most likely bring a Legendary CR-56 AMAX weapon blueprint. At the same time, Armor Up Seasonal Challenge will introduce a new signature attachment for the CR-56, i.e., CR-56 AMAX - GRD-11.

For the uninitiated, GRD-11 offers an option for defense and cover when players use CR-56 AMAX. It will be an attachable mini-shield that players will get to equip using the Gunsmith loadout of the base weapon. The Seasonal event will provide a total of 15K BP XP points alongside the following rewards unlockable in chronological order:

Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution (Shard) (Epic camo)

Scout - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

ATV - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

Signature Attachment - "CR-56 AMAX – GRD-11"

Silver Crate Coupon

Each upcoming event, mode, and draw will become available on Call of Duty Mobile at 12 am (UTC) on the mentioned date.

