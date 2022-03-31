The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in COD Mobile Season 3

The CR-56 AMAX is one of many weapons that received a buff to kick off COD Mobile Season 3.

The gun has always been favored, but its popularity may skyrocket now that its bullet spread has been lowered. This assault rifle has maintained its power and accuracy, making the bullet spread change seem overpowering.

Regardless, the strength of the CR-56 AMAX hasn't gone anywhere. The best loadout for this COD Mobile weapon will still see a focus on control and accuracy.

Note: This article is subjective and may reflect the writer's opinion.

Most potent loadout for the CR-56 AMAX in COD Mobile Season 3

By default, this firearm is one of the best in the mobile version of Call of Duty. Adding attachments only makes it even more deadly in the right hands.

Attachments

The CR-56 AMAX is a reliable AR in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Barrel: MIP Custom Long

MIP Custom Long Laser: OWC Laser Tactical

OWC Laser Tactical Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Granulated Grip Tape Stock: YKM Combat Stock

All of the attachments for this CR-56 AMAX loadout help with bullet spread and recoil control. The biggest one is the MIP Custom Long barrel, which reduces recoil by a substantial margin.

The likes of the Ranger Foregrip and Granulated Grip Tape will give the weapon a huge dip in bullet spread. With these attachments put on the gun, it will fire in a near straight line.

On top of all of those improvements, players can add the YKM Combat Stock and OWC Laser Tactical attachments. These increase the ADS speed, allowing users to take aim and fire rapidly.

Equipment

The Frag Grenade is a simply yet effective lethal equipment (Image via Activision)

Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Concussion Grenade

This is a very standard AR COD Mobile that can be used in various situations, but most often, users will see an enemy, aim at them, and shoot them for a quick kill.

There isn't much running and gunning or camping from a long distance. That makes the Frag Grenade and Concussion Grenade the best equipment choices. They will help set up pushes or prevent the user from being pushed.

Perks

A look at the Lightweight perk in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Red Perk : Lightweight

: Lightweight Green Perk : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Blue Perk: Tactical Mask

Even though there shouldn't be any run and gun attempts with this COD Mobile Season 3 loadout, Lightweight is a great Red Perk choice. It keeps gamers mobile, allowing them to make a quick move or escape dire circumstances.

CR-56 AMAX users should be in the thick of it in terms of gunfights. That makes Quick Fix a good selection, as the perk regenerates health when a kill is gotten or while capturing an objective.

The last perk should be Tactical Mask. This loadout is a wonderful objective-based loadout. Reducing the hindrances of a Flashbang or Concussion Grenade while capturing something like a Hardpoint is important.

Edited by Ravi Iyer