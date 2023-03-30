Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush Battle Pass, new Epic weapons, new operators, and more

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) Season 3: Rush has kicked off as per the official schedule, with the revamped Battle Pass being made available to the community. Interested players can now claim Epic camos for operators, weapons, and other accessories in Call of Duty Mobile.
Furthermore, Activision has introduced a past Battle Pass in the BP Vault that players can purchase using COD Points (CP). At the same time, developers have also included a brand new weapon and scorestreak in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass, which was confirmed last week.
Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush - All new Battle Pass rewards alongside HDR sniper rifle and Wheelson Scorestreak
As promised, Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass has introduced the HDR sniper rifle (Tier 21) and the Wheelson Scorestreak (Tier 14). Both of these brand new additions are free and can be obtained with the help of BP XP, which players can earn from COD Mobile events and in-game matches (Battle Royale or Multiplayer).
Similar to previous editions of the Call of Duty Mobile Battle Pass, the Season 3: Rush BP features primary rewards up to the first 50 tiers. Beyond Tier 50, the players can earn 70 Credits or Five Vault Coins from each level in a sequential order, where two tiers offer the former and the third one offers the latter.
Although the Epic rewards are the main attraction for the majority of COD Mobile players in Season 3: Rush, camos from "Fuzzy Inside," "Magic Forest," and "Swirly" lines are pretty interesting options as well. Like previous seasons, Activision has kept the price for the current edition unchanged, i.e., 220 CP.
Here are the rewards that are featured in 50 tiers of the current Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass:
Tier 1 - 10
- Rivas - Neon: Tier 1 (Epic)
- ASM10 - Castle in the Dark: Tier 1 (Epic)
- Jackal - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 1
- Illuminated Forest calling card: Tier 1 (Legendary)
- Heartbeat Sensor - Magic Forest: Tier 1 (Free)
- 70 COD Points: Tier 2
- 500 Credits: Tier 3 (Free)
- Parachute - Magic Forest: Tier 4 (Free)
- Backpack - Weather Proof: Tier 5 (Epic)
- Burning Dance Floor avatar: Tier 6
- 10 COD Points: Tier 7
- Silo Slash sticker: Tier 8 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 8 (Free)
- Flashbang Grenade - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 9
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 9
- Razorback - Treble in the Club: Tier 10 (Epic)
Tier 11 - 20
- 10 COD Points: Tier 11
- Domino - Tech Spectrum: Tier 12 (Epic)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 12
- 500 Credits: Tier 13 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 13 (Free)
- New Scorestreak - Wheelson: Tier 14 (Free)
- Glow in the Dark charm: Tier 15 (Epic)
- Harbinger's Scythe sticker: Tier 16 (Free)
- 10 COD Points: Tier 17
- HBRa3 - Swirfly: Tier 18 (Free)
- Defender - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 19
- Cluster Grenade - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 20
Tier 21 - 30
- New Functional Weapon - HDR (Sniper Rifle): Tier 21 (Free)
- 10 COD Points: Tier 22
- 500 Credits: Tier 23 (Free)
- Shorty - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 24
- Wingsuit - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 25
- J358 - Swirly: Tier 26 (Free)
- 10 COD Points: Tier 27
- Wingsuit - Magic Forest: Tier 28 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 28 (Free)
- Backpack - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 29
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 29
- KN-44 - Candy Bracelet: Tier 30 (Epic)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 30
Tier 31 - 40
- Boat - Magic Forest: Tier 31 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 31 (Free)
- 20 COD Points: Tier 32
- 500 Credits: Tier 33 (Free)
- Echo Grenade - Magic Forest: Tier 34 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 34 (Free)
- Darkwave: Tier 35 (Epic)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 35
- Striker - Swirly: Tier 36 (Free)
- 20 COD Points: Tier 37
- Poltergeist - Magic Forest: Tier 38 (Free)
- Feelin' it: Tier 39
- KRM-262 - Smiling Faces: Tier 40 (Epic)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 40
Tier 41 - 49
- Pink Thunder charm: Tier 41 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 41 (Free)
- 10 COD Points: Tier 42
- 500 Credits: Tier 43 (Free)
- JAK-12 - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 44
- Smiling Faces frame: Tier 45 (Epic)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 45
- Ninja - Magic Forest: Tier 46 (Free)
- Five Vault Coins: Tier 46 (Free)
- Happy Faces spray: Tier 47
- Parachute - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 48
- 50 COD Points: Tier 49
Tier 50 rewards
Here are the six collectibles that are available at Tier 50 of the Battle Pass:
- Cordite - Swirly (Free)
- Five Vault Coins (Free)
- HDR - Iridescent Lines (Epic)
- Stitch - Disciple (Epic)
- RUS-79U - Fuzzy Inside
- AK117 - Fuzzy Inside
Beyond Tier 50, players will unlock free Credits and Vault Coins at each tier.
Battle Pass Bundle in COD Mobile Season 3
Given below are the Epic rewards that are obtainable with the Battle Pass Bundle, which costs 520 COD points and instantly unlocks Tier 1 to 12:
- Parachute - Oil Spill
- Glow Stick - Oil Spill
- Beside Oneself avatar
- Oil Spill frame
- Calling Card - Rainbow Renegade
The exclusive subscription rewards for Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush Battle Pass include Zane - Miasma (operator), BK5 - Music For Life, and Backpack 3 - DJ's Bass.
At the same time, Activision has introduced premium rewards in the BP Vault from the Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Hunt (2020) Battle Pass. The cost of the newest BP Vault addition is 220 COD Points.