Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush Battle Pass, new Epic weapons, new operators, and more

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) Season 3: Rush has kicked off as per the official schedule, with the revamped Battle Pass being made available to the community. Interested players can now claim Epic camos for operators, weapons, and other accessories in Call of Duty Mobile.

Furthermore, Activision has introduced a past Battle Pass in the BP Vault that players can purchase using COD Points (CP). At the same time, developers have also included a brand new weapon and scorestreak in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass, which was confirmed last week.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush - All new Battle Pass rewards alongside HDR sniper rifle and Wheelson Scorestreak

Price of the Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

As promised, Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass has introduced the HDR sniper rifle (Tier 21) and the Wheelson Scorestreak (Tier 14). Both of these brand new additions are free and can be obtained with the help of BP XP, which players can earn from COD Mobile events and in-game matches (Battle Royale or Multiplayer).

Similar to previous editions of the Call of Duty Mobile Battle Pass, the Season 3: Rush BP features primary rewards up to the first 50 tiers. Beyond Tier 50, the players can earn 70 Credits or Five Vault Coins from each level in a sequential order, where two tiers offer the former and the third one offers the latter.

Although the Epic rewards are the main attraction for the majority of COD Mobile players in Season 3: Rush, camos from "Fuzzy Inside," "Magic Forest," and "Swirly" lines are pretty interesting options as well. Like previous seasons, Activision has kept the price for the current edition unchanged, i.e., 220 CP.

Here are the rewards that are featured in 50 tiers of the current Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass:

Tier 1 - 10

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass rewards between Tier 1 to 10 (Image via Activision)

Rivas - Neon: Tier 1 (Epic)

Tier 1 ASM10 - Castle in the Dark: Tier 1 (Epic)

Tier 1 Jackal - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 1

Tier 1 Illuminated Forest calling card: Tier 1 (Legendary)

Tier 1 Heartbeat Sensor - Magic Forest: Tier 1 (Free)

Tier 1 70 COD Points: Tier 2

Tier 2 500 Credits: Tier 3 (Free)

Tier 3 Parachute - Magic Forest: Tier 4 (Free)

Tier 4 Backpack - Weather Proof: Tier 5 (Epic)

Tier 5 Burning Dance Floor avatar: Tier 6

Tier 6 10 COD Points: Tier 7

Tier 7 Silo Slash sticker: Tier 8 (Free)

Tier 8 Five Vault Coins: Tier 8 (Free)

Tier 8 Flashbang Grenade - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 9

Tier 9 Five Vault Coins: Tier 9

Tier 9 Razorback - Treble in the Club: Tier 10 (Epic)

Tier 11 - 20

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass rewards between Tier 11 to 20 (Image via Activision)

10 COD Points: Tier 11

Tier 11 Domino - Tech Spectrum: Tier 12 (Epic)

Tier 12 Five Vault Coins: Tier 12

Tier 12 500 Credits: Tier 13 (Free)

Tier 13 Five Vault Coins: Tier 13 (Free)

Tier 13 New Scorestreak - Wheelson: Tier 14 (Free)

Tier 14 Glow in the Dark charm: Tier 15 (Epic)

Tier 15 Harbinger's Scythe sticker: Tier 16 (Free)

Tier 16 10 COD Points: Tier 17

Tier 17 HBRa3 - Swirfly: Tier 18 (Free)

Tier 18 Defender - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 19

Tier 19 Cluster Grenade - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 20

Tier 21 - 30

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass rewards between Tier 21 to 30 (Image via Activision)

New Functional Weapon - HDR (Sniper Rifle): Tier 21 (Free)

Tier 21 10 COD Points: Tier 22

Tier 22 500 Credits: Tier 23 (Free)

Tier 23 Shorty - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 24

Tier 24 Wingsuit - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 25

Tier 25 J358 - Swirly: Tier 26 (Free)

Tier 26 10 COD Points: Tier 27

Tier 27 Wingsuit - Magic Forest: Tier 28 (Free)

Tier 28 Five Vault Coins: Tier 28 (Free)

Tier 28 Backpack - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 29

Tier 29 Five Vault Coins: Tier 29

Tier 29 KN-44 - Candy Bracelet: Tier 30 (Epic)

Tier 30 Five Vault Coins: Tier 30

Tier 31 - 40

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass rewards between Tier 31 to 40 (Image via Activision)

Boat - Magic Forest: Tier 31 (Free)

Tier 31 Five Vault Coins: Tier 31 (Free)

Tier 31 20 COD Points: Tier 32

Tier 32 500 Credits: Tier 33 (Free)

Tier 33 Echo Grenade - Magic Forest: Tier 34 (Free)

Tier 34 Five Vault Coins: Tier 34 (Free)

Tier 34 Darkwave: Tier 35 ( Epic )

Tier 35 ( ) Five Vault Coins: Tier 35

Tier 35 Striker - Swirly: Tier 36 (Free)

Tier 36 20 COD Points: Tier 37

Tier 37 Poltergeist - Magic Forest: Tier 38 (Free)

Tier 38 Feelin' it: Tier 39

Tier 39 KRM-262 - Smiling Faces: Tier 40 ( Epic )

Tier 40 ( ) Five Vault Coins: Tier 40

Tier 41 - 49

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass rewards between Tier 41 to 49 (Image via Activision)

Pink Thunder charm: Tier 41 (Free)

Tier 41 Five Vault Coins: Tier 41 (Free)

Tier 41 10 COD Points: Tier 42

Tier 42 500 Credits: Tier 43 (Free)

Tier 43 JAK-12 - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 44

Tier 44 Smiling Faces frame: Tier 45 (Epic)

Tier 45 Five Vault Coins: Tier 45

Tier 45 Ninja - Magic Forest: Tier 46 (Free)

Tier 46 Five Vault Coins: Tier 46 (Free)

Tier 46 Happy Faces spray: Tier 47

Tier 47 Parachute - Fuzzy Inside: Tier 48

Tier 48 50 COD Points: Tier 49

Tier 49 Five Vault Coins: Tier 41 (Free)

Tier 50 rewards

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass rewards at Tier 50 (Image via Activision)

Here are the six collectibles that are available at Tier 50 of the Battle Pass:

Cordite - Swirly (Free)

Five Vault Coins (Free)

HDR - Iridescent Lines (Epic)

Stitch - Disciple (Epic)

RUS-79U - Fuzzy Inside

AK117 - Fuzzy Inside

Beyond Tier 50, players will unlock free Credits and Vault Coins at each tier.

Battle Pass Bundle in COD Mobile Season 3

Battle Pass Bundle in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush (Image via Activision)

Given below are the Epic rewards that are obtainable with the Battle Pass Bundle, which costs 520 COD points and instantly unlocks Tier 1 to 12:

Parachute - Oil Spill

Glow Stick - Oil Spill

Beside Oneself avatar

Oil Spill frame

Calling Card - Rainbow Renegade

Exclusive Ground Forces subscription rewards Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush (Image via Activision)

The exclusive subscription rewards for Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush Battle Pass include Zane - Miasma (operator), BK5 - Music For Life, and Backpack 3 - DJ's Bass.

New addition in BP Vault with Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush (Image via Activision)

At the same time, Activision has introduced premium rewards in the BP Vault from the Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Hunt (2020) Battle Pass. The cost of the newest BP Vault addition is 220 COD Points.

Poll : 0 votes