Activision clears rumors around COD Mobile shutdown, promises new updates and activities

Activision has dispelled rumors of a COD Mobile shutdown and promised to continue providing new updates and content for the game.

Microsoft's recent statement about phasing out COD Mobile after the launch of Warzone Mobile left fans disappointed. Soon after the statement was made public, several rumors circulated on social media that the game would be discontinued after Microsoft's Activision acquisition.

Activision has now assured fans about Call of Duty Mobile's future, saying:

"We are committed to Call of Duty: Mobile as an important part of the entire call of duty franchise and our overall mobile strategy. We have the best fans in the world and intend to continue supporting the game with a robust roadmap of fresh new CODM content, activities, and updates for the long haul."

Microsoft recently responded to the CMA’s remedies notice, saying COD Mobile is expected to be gradually phased out following Warzone Mobile's release. The response reads:

"CoD: Mobile is expected to be phased out over time (outside of China) with the launch of Warzone Mobile."

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays Microsoft is planning to phase out COD Mobile once their purchase of Activision is complete Microsoft is planning to phase out COD Mobile once their purchase of Activision is complete 😱 https://t.co/ZmSV4Y4IRb

Microsoft's Activision deal is likely to be given the green light by EU regulators, according to a report by Reuters. In the response file, the firm outlined the benefits that users would receive as a result of the merger. If the deal goes through, it will offer lower prices, higher-quality choices, and more innovation for mobile gamers.

Fans thought Warzone Mobile would replace COD Mobile after Microsoft's response to CMA’s remedies notice

What sets the Call of Duty franchise apart is the fact that its developers provide regular content for all its titles. As a result, the series has millions of dedicated fans who love to play its games across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

As mentioned earlier, Activision confirmed that it will continue adding fresh content and updates to COD Mobile. Fans have expressed immense happiness and elation following this confirmation.

The release of Warzone Mobile is scheduled for later this year. After Microsoft's recent comments, there was speculation among fans that the upcoming game would replace COD Mobile.

After the launch of the mobile port of Call of Duty in October 2019, the game rapidly gained worldwide recognition, with the United States being its largest revenue-generating market.

The publisher also hosts several esports tournaments for the game every year, where tons of professional players compete for hefty prize pools. Several well-known organizations, such as Tribe Gaming, Blacklist International, GodLike, and Vitality, have rosters for the title. The 2022 World Championship Stage 5 was hosted in North America and was clinched by Tribe Gaming.

Poll : 0 votes