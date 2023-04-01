Call of Duty Mobile Balanced Brilliance Draw: Mythic QQ9, Dusk Operator Camo, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Mythic and Legendary weapon blueprints boast a cult-like fan following. Many players go out of their way to spend CP (COD Points) on lucky draws featuring exclusive camos due to their coveted status in this title. Such gamers would be glad to learn that a few weeks back, the arrival of Mythic QQ9 in Season 3 was promised by Activision.

After the Rush update was rolled out recently, the developers didn't wait long to launch a much-anticipated Mythic Drop, Balanced Brilliance Draw, for Call of Duty Mobile's latest version. The same has been discussed below.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Balanced Brilliance Draw live now! Feel the energy from the QQ9 - Dual KineticsBalanced Brilliance Draw live now! Feel the energy from the QQ9 - Dual Kinetics ⚡️Balanced Brilliance Draw live now! https://t.co/20lyGB2KtO

Call of Duty Mobile Mythic Drop Balanced Brilliance Draw: List of all rewards, total costs, and more

Balanced Brilliance Mythic Drop (Image via Activision)

The Balanced Brilliance Draw has brought a Mythic weapon blueprint, QQ9 - Dual Kinetics, in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3. Its prize pool has the following 10 rewards; their initial odds have been mentioned as well:

QQ9 - Dual Kinetics (Mythic weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Dusk - Drawing Dark (Epic Operator camo) - Odds 1.25% M4 - Polar Opposite (Epic camo) - Odds 4.00% Flash Drone - Balancer (Legendary camo) - Odds 4.67% J358 - Polar Opposite (Epic Camo) - Odds 5.50% Base Melee - Polar Opposite (Epic camo) - Odds 6.50% Ying and Yang Calling Card (Legendary item) - Odds 10.00% Fishing emote (Epic item) - Odds 11.00% Parachute - Polar Opposite (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% Molecular Systems charm (Legendary item) - Odds 29.00%

One can acquire each item mentioned above by spending COD Points on pulls. Every earned reward will be removed from the prize pool, and once players have received everything, they will unlock Part 2 of the Mythic Drop.

This part of COD Mobile's Balanced Brilliance Draw will allow players to enhance their Mythic weapon by obtaining Upgrade materials like Mythic Cards and Mythic Coins.

In Part 1, the primary prize pool of Balanced Brilliance Mythic Drop, each item will have initial odds that will change with every pull. Although highly unlikely, a few lucky fans can earn Mythic QQ9 without completing all turns in the Balanced Brilliance Draw.

Here are the expected costs for each pull in Balanced Brilliance Draw's Part 1:

First turn - 10 CP Second turn - 30 CP Third turn - 50 CP Fourth turn - 120 CP Fifth turn - 200 CP Sixth turn - 320 CP Seventh turn - 520 CP Eighth turn - 960 CP Ninth turn - 1,300 CP Tenth turn - 2,300 CP

After completing Part 1, if players are interested in Part 2 of the Mythic Drop, they must spend additional COD Points on Mythic Cards in Call of Duty Mobile.

Mythic QQ9 in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via Activision)

For the uninitiated, Mythic weapon blueprints in Call of Duty Mobile offer additional features like special effects for kill broadcasts, after finishing off an enemy, and more. Moreover, such exclusive firearms are equipped with five attachments that enhance the performance of the base gun. On top of that, their upgrades unlock additional features.

