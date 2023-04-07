Call of Duty Mobile Dark Beats Draw: Legendary CR-56 AMAX, Epic Nikto camo, and more

In addition to its exciting high-octane gameplay, Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) Activision has kept fans across the world engaged with the consistent release of new in-game collectibles. The popularity of COD Mobile camos and weapon blueprints is a major reason as to why many players religiously follow the release of in-game lucky draws and spend thousands of CP (COD Points) on their featured rewards.

Catering to popular demand, the developers bring at least one lucky draw to the game every week or two. This time around, Dark Beats Draw has officially been released in Call of Duty Mobile. The latest lucky draw has introduced the Legendary CR-56 AMAX blueprint and the Epic Nikto camo, along with some other time-limited prizes.

Call of Duty Mobile: List of all rewards, expected costs, and more in Dark Beats Draw

Like previous lucky draws in COD Mobile, Activision has introduced 10 items to the prize pool, with the major highlight being the CR-56 AMAX - Twisted Visions weapon blueprint of Legendary rarity. Furthermore, the prize pool has an Epic camo for the fan-favorite operator Nikto, while the other rewards are from the Deadly Mist series.

Call of Duty Mobile Dark Beats Draw (Image via COD Mobile)

Listed below are all of the rewards in Dark Beats Draw alongside their initial odds, which will ultimately increase with each pull:

CR-56 AMAX - Twisted Visions (Legendary class weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Nikto - Gothic Bass (Epic class operator) - Odds 1.25% CBR4 - Deadly Mist (Epic class weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.00% Death Moth charm (Legendary class item) - Odds 4.67% DJ emote (Epic class item) - Odds 5.50% Sickle - Doomed (Epic class camo) - Odds 6.50% Wingsuit - Deadly Mist (Epic class camo) - Odds 10.00% Thermite - Deadly Mist (Epic class camo) - Odds 11.00% ATV- Deadly Mist (Epic class camo) - Odds 28.00% Dark Music (Legendary class Calling Card) - Odds 29.00%

As the probability of obtaining each reward increases with each pull, the price of each turn will rise significantly.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Look closely at the shadows! Dark Beats Draw live now! Look closely at the shadows! Dark Beats Draw live now! 👀 Look closely at the shadows! Dark Beats Draw live now! https://t.co/HUaFTvxuFu

Here are the expected prices for each pull in Call of Duty Mobile Dark Beats Draw:

First pull - 10 CP (1 CP if players have a Lucky Draw Coupon) Second pull - 30 CP Third pull - 50 CP Fourth pull - 120 CP Fifth pull - 200 CP Sixth pull - 320 CP Seventh pull - 520 CP Eighth pull - 800 CP Ninth pull - 1100 CP Tenth pull - 1400 CP

Players will also get a "Lucky Gift" on a random pull, which will significantly reduce its price for a specific period of time.

CR-56 AMAX - Twisted Visions (Image via COD Mobile)

For the uninitiated, the CR-56 AMAX - Twisted Visions, being a Legendary weapon, will come with the five following pre-applied attachments, including the Signature Attachment GRD-11:

Barrel - MIP Custom Long

MIP Custom Long Stock - No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel - GRD-11 (Signature Attachment)

GRD-11 (Signature Attachment) Ammunition - Extended Mag A

Extended Mag A Rear Grip - Granulated Grip Tape

The attachments listed above make the CR-56 AMAX - Twisted Visions a far more mobile weapon with better range, ADS time, and speed in comparison to the base CR-56 AMAX. Additionally, the Call of Duty Mobile Legendary weapon blueprint offers special effects that improve the visual appeal of the camo.

Note: The given costs aren't fixed and may vary from user to user (and server to server). In some cases, the total cost can even be higher.

Poll : 0 votes