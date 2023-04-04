Call of Duty Mobile Armor Up event: CR-56 AMAX's Signature Attachment, Silver Crate Coupon, and more

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) has a massive catalog of weapons with various attachments for customization. The developers of the game expand this collection by introducing new weapons and attachments with every patch update.

Before the launch of COD Mobile Season 3, Activision announced the arrival of a Signature Attachment for the CR-56 AMAX, a well-known assault rifle.

The GRD-11, an attachable mini-shield for CR-56 AMAX's underbarrel slot, is now here, alongside other collectibles, as part of the Armor Up Seasonal Challenge.

Players can complete all the tasks in this Seasonal Challenge and grab free rewards with as much as 15K Battle Pass XP.

Call of Duty Mobile: Tasks and rewards of Armor Up Seasonal Challenge

The Armor Up Seasonal Challenge went live in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 on April 4, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC. It is scheduled to end on April 26, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC. This gives players almost 23 days to complete the event's tasks in chronological order and unlock the respective rewards.

Listed below are all the tasks in the Armor Up Seasonal Challenge, along with their rewards:

Task 1 - Get 15 kills with any assault rifle

Rewards:

200 Credits

1000 Battle Pass XP

Task 2 - Kill five enemies with any lethal equipment

Rewards:

[Shard] Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution (Epic camo) - 20 units

1000 Battle Pass XP

Task 3 - Kill 15 enemies with any assault rifle using hipfire

Rewards:

Scout - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

2000 Battle Pass XP

Task 4 - Kill five enemies with headshots using an assault rifle

Rewards:

ATV - Galaxy Daze (Rare camo)

3000 Battle Pass XP

Task 5 - Win one MP match equipped with a CR-56 AMAX assault rifle

Mandatory: The CR-56 AMAX assault rifle must be in hand at the end of the match.

Rewards:

Signature Attachment for CR-56 AMAX - "GRD-11"

3000 Battle Pass XP

Task 6 - Kill five enemies with the CR-56 AMAX equipped with the Signature Attachment (GRD-11)

Alternative task: Kill 40 enemies with any assault rifle (in case players don't want to complete the sixth mission)

Rewards

Silver Crate Coupon

5000 Battle Pass XP

Tips for completing the Armor Up Seasonal challenge swiftly

Here are some tips that players can use to complete the latest Call of Duty Mobile Seasonal Challenge as quickly as possible:

Go for Hardpoint MP mode in the Shipment map

Use Sticky Grenade to maximize the kills with lethal equipment

Equip the Martyrdom perk

Employ CR-56 AMAX to complete all the missions

Customize the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle with the following attachments to make it ideal for shipment map:

Ideal CR-56 AMAX loadout for a map like Shipment

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Once players have completed all the tasks, they can access the new Signature Attachment for CR-56 AMAX through the Gunsmith loadout menu in Call of Duty Mobile's Battle Royale or MP mode.

